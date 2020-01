A live NBA broadcast put TNT at the top of this week’s Thursday cable ratings.

The network’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Nets game topped Thursday’s cable shows with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and a 1.63 million viewer audience. Meanwhile, the night’s later game between the Mavericks and the Blazers gave ESPN the chart’s no. 3 spot as well, with a 0.5 rating and 1.31 million viewers.

TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” placed second in the chart with a 0.6 rating, matching its rating from a week ago. The same could not, however, be said for TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me,” which dropped from its previous 0.6 to a 0.4. Elsewhere, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” (0.4) and A&E’s “The First 48” (0.4) both stayed even week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 23, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA BASKETBALL – LAKERS/NETS TNT 8:01 PM 1,633 0.7 DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 3,012 0.6 NBA BASKETBALL – MAVERICKS/BLAZERS TNT 10:26 PM 1,312 0.5 MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,336 0.4 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,236 0.4 60 DAYS IN A&E 10:01 PM 925 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 641 0.4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,964 0.4 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,166 0.4 NFL PROGRAMMING ESPN 9:00 PM 817 0.3 HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,401 0.3 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 9:00 PM 1,167 0.3 ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 940 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,961 0.3 CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,316 0.3 SWAMP PEOPLE HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,354 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 10:00 PM 1,352 0.3 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 732 0.3 PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,184 0.2 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:00 PM 1,326 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 794 0.2 LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:33 PM 2,472 0.2 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 10:04 PM 884 0.2 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 12:58 AM 600 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,831 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.