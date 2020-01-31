“Dr. Pimple Popper” topped all of its cable competition in the Thursday cable ratings this week.

The TLC series led the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, down one-tenth from the 0.6 rating that it scored last week. Also on TLC, “My Feet Are Killing Me” nabbed the chart’s second place spot with a 0.4, matching its rating from a week ago.  Meanwhile, the first part of ESPN’s “30 For 30: Vick” special rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 and a 941,000 viewer audience.

Elsewhere, A&E’s “The First 48” scored the same 0.4 rating as its last episode. MTV’s “Floribama Shore” (0.4) stayed even week-to-week as well.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 2,774 0.5
MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,347 0.4
ESPN ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY: 30 FOR 30: VICK (PART 1) ESPN 9:00 PM 941 0.4
THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,179 0.4
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 4,109 0.4
60 DAYS IN A&E 10:01 PM 922 0.4
FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 658 0.4
NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/CELTICS TNT 8:01 PM 904 0.3
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,319 0.3
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,920 0.3
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS TRUTV 10:00 PM 568 0.3
NBA BASKETBALL – JAZZ/NUGGETS TNT 10:31 PM 802 0.3
ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 10:41 PM 1,521 0.3
ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 950 0.3
FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,628 0.3
CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 10:00 PM 1,751 0.3
PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,235 0.3
CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,367 0.3
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,006 0.3
CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 9:00 PM 1,629 0.3
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,313 0.3
CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 8:00 PM 1,610 0.3
SWAMP PEOPLE HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,426 0.3
CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:13 PM 1,454 0.2
HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,218 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

