“Dr. Pimple Popper” topped all of its cable competition in the Thursday cable ratings this week.
The TLC series led the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, down one-tenth from the 0.6 rating that it scored last week. Also on TLC, “My Feet Are Killing Me” nabbed the chart’s second place spot with a 0.4, matching its rating from a week ago. Meanwhile, the first part of ESPN’s “30 For 30: Vick” special rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 and a 941,000 viewer audience.
Elsewhere, A&E’s “The First 48” scored the same 0.4 rating as its last episode. MTV’s “Floribama Shore” (0.4) stayed even week-to-week as well.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 30, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|2,774
|0.5
|MY FEET ARE KILLING ME
|TLC
|10:00 PM
|2,347
|0.4
|ESPN ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY: 30 FOR 30: VICK (PART 1)
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|941
|0.4
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,179
|0.4
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|4,109
|0.4
|60 DAYS IN
|A&E
|10:01 PM
|922
|0.4
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|658
|0.4
|NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/CELTICS
|TNT
|8:01 PM
|904
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,319
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,920
|0.3
|IMPRACTICAL JOKERS
|TRUTV
|10:00 PM
|568
|0.3
|NBA BASKETBALL – JAZZ/NUGGETS
|TNT
|10:31 PM
|802
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|10:41 PM
|1,521
|0.3
|ALASKA PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|950
|0.3
|FOX NEWS AT NIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|11:00 PM
|2,628
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|10:00 PM
|1,751
|0.3
|PROJECT RUNWAY
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,235
|0.3
|CHRISTINA ON THE COAST
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,367
|0.3
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|3,006
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|9:00 PM
|1,629
|0.3
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,313
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|1,610
|0.3
|SWAMP PEOPLE
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|1,426
|0.3
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:13 PM
|1,454
|0.2
|HOMESTEAD RESCUE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,218
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.