“Dr. Pimple Popper” topped all of its cable competition in the Thursday cable ratings this week.

The TLC series led the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, down one-tenth from the 0.6 rating that it scored last week. Also on TLC, “My Feet Are Killing Me” nabbed the chart’s second place spot with a 0.4, matching its rating from a week ago. Meanwhile, the first part of ESPN’s “30 For 30: Vick” special rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 and a 941,000 viewer audience.

Elsewhere, A&E’s “The First 48” scored the same 0.4 rating as its last episode. MTV’s “Floribama Shore” (0.4) stayed even week-to-week as well.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 2,774 0.5 MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,347 0.4 ESPN ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY: 30 FOR 30: VICK (PART 1) ESPN 9:00 PM 941 0.4 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,179 0.4 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 4,109 0.4 60 DAYS IN A&E 10:01 PM 922 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 658 0.4 NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/CELTICS TNT 8:01 PM 904 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,319 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,920 0.3 IMPRACTICAL JOKERS TRUTV 10:00 PM 568 0.3 NBA BASKETBALL – JAZZ/NUGGETS TNT 10:31 PM 802 0.3 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 10:41 PM 1,521 0.3 ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 950 0.3 FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,628 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 10:00 PM 1,751 0.3 PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,235 0.3 CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,367 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,006 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 9:00 PM 1,629 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,313 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 8:00 PM 1,610 0.3 SWAMP PEOPLE HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,426 0.3 CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:13 PM 1,454 0.2 HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,218 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.