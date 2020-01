Thanks to a live basketball broadcast, TNT rose to the top of the Thursday cable ratings this week.

The network’s broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets NBA game led the day’s cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.58 million viewer audience. TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” claimed the chart’s second place spot yet again, despite slipping from its 0.6 last week to a 0.5 this time around.

In its second week, “My Feet Are Killing Me” posted a 0.5 with 2.62 million viewers, down a tick from the 0.6 rating and 2.79 million viewer audience that its series premiere scored last Thursday. Meanwhile, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” maintained a 0.4 rating for the second week in a row, and A&E’s “The First 48” (0.4) similarly held steady week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA BASKETBALL – ROCKETS/THUNDER TNT 9:36 PM 1,577 0.6 DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 2,673 0.5 MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,620 0.5 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,295 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 742 0.4 NBA BASKETBALL – CELTICS/76ERS TNT 7:14 PM 1,063 0.4 ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,133 0.4 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,005 0.4 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 11:58 PM 790 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,627 0.3 60 DAYS IN A&E 10:00 PM 943 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,312 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,255 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,015 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,224 0.3 THE FIRST 48 A&E 11:00 PM 622 0.3 CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,240 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,638 0.2 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 8:00 PM 870 0.2 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 9:00 PM 969 0.2 PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,173 0.2 1000-LB SISTERS: SUPERSIZE TLC 11:00 PM 1,079 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 716 0.2 HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,035 0.2 YOUR WORLD WITH NEIL CAVUTO FOX NEWS 4:00 PM 1,939 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.