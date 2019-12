The Thursday cable ratings were predictably quiet last week, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hallmark Channel’s premiere broadcast of “Christmas at the Plaza” topped the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers. ESPN’s broadcast of the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State college football game came second in the night with a 0.4 rating and a 1.35 million viewer audience.

TBS’ special airing of “The Wizard of Oz” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers, while an earlier broadcast of the movie raked in an additional 0.2 rating and 1.05 million viewers for the network.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, November 28, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS AT THE PLAZA HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,998 0.5 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – OLE MISS/MISSISSIPPI STATE ESPN 7:23 PM 1,351 0.4 THE WIZARD OF OZ TBS 8:15 PM 1,395 0.3 LIGA MX THU: QF: AMERICA / TIGRES TUDN 9:30 PM 647 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 743 0.3 LIGA MX PLAYOFFS: QF MONTERREY VS SANTOS FOX DEPORTES 7:51 PM 641 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 686 0.3 THE WIZARD OF OZ TBS 6:00 PM 1,045 0.2 SANTAS BAKING BLIZZARD FOOD 9:00 PM 919 0.2 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:46 PM 639 0.2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL REG SSN – NORTH CAROLINA/MICHIGAN ESPN 1:30 PM 721 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 566 0.2 FRIENDS THANKSGVNG SPECIAL TBS 5:30 PM 511 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 8:00 PM 797 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 607 0.2 FRIENDS THANKSGVNG SPECIAL TBS 5:00 PM 509 0.2 FRIENDS THANKSGVNG SPECIAL TBS 4:00 PM 469 0.2 GET UP ESPN 8:00 AM 526 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – OREGON/GONZAGA ESPN 3:58 PM 633 0.2 FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS 7:00 AM 1,691 0.2 FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS 8:00 AM 2,089 0.2 FRIENDS THANKSGVNG SPECIAL TBS 4:30 PM 485 0.2 FRIENDS THANKSGVNG SPECIAL TBS 3:30 PM 396 0.2 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 10:00 PM 441 0.2 SPORTSCENTER AM ESPN 7:00 AM 408 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.