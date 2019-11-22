NFL’s streak of dominating the Thursday night cable ratings continued unabated this week.
The top game of the night, broadcasted on the NFL Network, featured the Indianapolis Colts going to battle against the Houston Texans for a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49. This kept it comfortably in the lead spot, but did not compare favorably against last week’s top game, in which the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Cleveland Browns for a 0.8. The second place slot went to the Colts vs. Texans pre-kick at 0.4, while the third place slot was occupied by the NBA, as the Portland Trail Blazers played the Milwaukee Bucks for a 0.4.
Further along, “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” on A&E maintained the 0.3 it rose to a few weeks ago, where a host of other “Live PD” shows landed, as well. “Temptation Island” on USA was another series that held previous gains, remaining at 0.3, and keeping just ahead of the steady 0.3’s of two hours of MTV’s “Floribama Shore.” A wealth of political coverage from MSNBC, FOX News, and CNN also ranked in the 0.3 range, even as “Flip or Flop” on HGTV continued treading water at 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, November 21, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: IND VS. HOU
|NFL NETWORK
|8:23 PM
|2,137
|0.7
|NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|8:07 PM
|1,268
|0.4
|NBA BASKETBALL: BLAZERS/BUCKS
|TNT
|8:14 PM
|777
|0.4
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,645
|0.4
|NFLN THU NT POST-GAME
|NFL NETWORK
|11:22 PM
|886
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|9:30 PM
|1,222
|0.3
|NBA BASKETBALL: PELICANS/SUNS
|TNT
|10:39 PM
|723
|0.3
|LIVE PD: WANTED
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|985
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,175
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,968
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,607
|0.3
|TEMPTATION ISLAND
|USA
|10:01 PM
|696
|0.3
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|541
|0.3
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|9:01 PM
|513
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|3:00 PM
|1,825
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|2:00 PM
|1,750
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|1:00 PM
|1,729
|0.3
|LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER
|CNN
|4:00 PM
|1,750
|0.3
|NFLN THU NT PREGAME
|NFL NETWORK
|4:00 PM
|786
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,506
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|758
|0.2
|FLIP OR FLOP
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,247
|0.2
|CONAN
|TBS
|11:00 PM
|520
|0.2
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,299
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|600
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.