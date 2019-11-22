NFL’s streak of dominating the Thursday night cable ratings continued unabated this week.

The top game of the night, broadcasted on the NFL Network, featured the Indianapolis Colts going to battle against the Houston Texans for a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49. This kept it comfortably in the lead spot, but did not compare favorably against last week’s top game, in which the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Cleveland Browns for a 0.8. The second place slot went to the Colts vs. Texans pre-kick at 0.4, while the third place slot was occupied by the NBA, as the Portland Trail Blazers played the Milwaukee Bucks for a 0.4.

Further along, “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” on A&E maintained the 0.3 it rose to a few weeks ago, where a host of other “Live PD” shows landed, as well. “Temptation Island” on USA was another series that held previous gains, remaining at 0.3, and keeping just ahead of the steady 0.3’s of two hours of MTV’s “Floribama Shore.” A wealth of political coverage from MSNBC, FOX News, and CNN also ranked in the 0.3 range, even as “Flip or Flop” on HGTV continued treading water at 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: IND VS. HOU NFL NETWORK 8:23 PM 2,137 0.7 NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 8:07 PM 1,268 0.4 NBA BASKETBALL: BLAZERS/BUCKS TNT 8:14 PM 777 0.4 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,645 0.4 NFLN THU NT POST-GAME NFL NETWORK 11:22 PM 886 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 9:30 PM 1,222 0.3 NBA BASKETBALL: PELICANS/SUNS TNT 10:39 PM 723 0.3 LIVE PD: WANTED A&E 10:00 PM 985 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 9:00 PM 1,175 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,968 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,607 0.3 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 10:01 PM 696 0.3 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 541 0.3 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 9:01 PM 513 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 3:00 PM 1,825 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 2:00 PM 1,750 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 1:00 PM 1,729 0.3 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER CNN 4:00 PM 1,750 0.3 NFLN THU NT PREGAME NFL NETWORK 4:00 PM 786 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,506 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 758 0.2 FLIP OR FLOP HOME 9:00 PM 1,247 0.2 CONAN TBS 11:00 PM 520 0.2 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,299 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 600 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.