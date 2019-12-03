Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, November 28, 2019

As expected, there were multiple adjustments from Thursday’s primetime adults 18-49 ratings to the finals today. NBC’s broadcast of the New Orleans vs. Atlanta “Thursday Night Football” game adjusted up from a 5.1 rating to a 6.1, with 20.81 million viewers

Elsewhere, ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special adjusted down from a 0.6 to a 0.5, while CBS’ “Young Sheldon” (2.2), “The Unicorn” (1.2), and “Evil” (0.4) reruns all adjusted down as well.

Upward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in blue, downward adjustments are in red.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS) (8:08-8:39 p.m.) – R 2.2/10 8.97 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.5/3 2.80 The Masked Singer (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.93 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 (The CW) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.1/1 0.50 8:30 p.m. Thursday Night Football (NBC) (8:23-11 p.m.) 6.1/29 20.81 The Unicorn (CBS) (8:39-9:09 p.m.) – R 1.2/6 5.41 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) (9:09-9:38 p.m.) – R 0.9/4 4.38 Almost Family (FOX) 0.3/2 1.12 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) (9:38-10:08 p.m.) – R 0.7/3 3.69 10 p.m. Evil (CBS) (10:08-11:08 p.m.) – R 0.4/2 2.55 The Goldbergs (ABC) – R 0.3/2 1.50 10:30 p.m. Modern Family (ABC) – R 0.3/1 1.31

Network averages:

NBC CBS ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 6.1/29 1.1/5 0.4/2 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 20.81 5.00 1.87 1.53 0.50

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.