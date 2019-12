“Curse of Oak Island” continued its reign of dominance over the Tuesday cable ratings this week.

The History Channel series topped Tuesday’s cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, down one-tenth from the 0.7 it scored a week ago. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” placed second in the night with a 0.4, matching its previous episode in the demo.

The season finale of TBS’ “The Misery Index” rounded out the night’s top 3, and stayed even week-to-week with another 0.3 rating as well. Elsewhere, the Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” scored the same 0.3 as its previous episode, as did the History Channel’s “Kings of Pain” (0.3).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,301 0.6 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,238 0.4 THE MISERY INDEX TBS 10:30 PM 823 0.3 TENNIS: ROGER FEDERER ESPN 8:00 PM 585 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 903 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,141 0.3 TEEN MOM II REUNION 3 MTV 8:00 PM 589 0.3 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 628 0.3 KINGS OF PAIN HISTORY 10:03 PM 950 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,056 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,660 0.3 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 714 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,223 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,893 0.3 COUNTING ON TLC 9:00 PM 1,071 0.3 CHOPPED FOOD 10:00 PM 689 0.2 HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ESPN 4:30 PM 582 0.2 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,291 0.2 AROUND THE HORN ESPN 5:00 PM 588 0.2 CONAN TBS 11:00 PM 530 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 515 0.2 COUNTING ON TLC 10:05 PM 1,095 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 591 0.2 BODY CAM INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 857 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,917 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.