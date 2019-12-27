This week’s Tuesday cable ratings were, unsurprisingly, dominated by a slew of Christmas Eve specials.
TBS’ annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story'” marathon put the network on top of Tuesday’s cable chart, as the marathon peaked with its 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts of the holiday film scoring matching 0.7 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, Freeform’s broadcast of the “Frosty the Snowman” holiday special placed third in the chart with a 0.6.
Outside of the day’s holiday specials, ESPN’s broadcast of the college football game between Hawaii and BYU landed in the chart’s top 5 with a solid 0.6 rating and 2.43 million viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|8:00 PM
|2,219
|0.7
|24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|10:00 PM
|1,737
|0.7
|FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
|FREEFORM
|8:20 PM
|1,596
|0.6
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – HAWAII/BYU
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|2,430
|0.6
|RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
|FREEFORM
|8:50 PM
|1,545
|0.5
|SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
|FREEFORM
|9:55 PM
|1,287
|0.4
|24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|12:00 AM
|897
|0.4
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|11:00 PM
|834
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|12:06 AM
|1,047
|0.3
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|9:00 PM
|814
|0.3
|NFL PROGRAMMING
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|821
|0.2
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|1:00 AM
|557
|0.2
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|656
|0.2
|NFL LIVE
|ESPN
|1:30 PM
|661
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|678
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER TOP 10
|ESPN
|4:00 PM
|641
|0.2
|PEYTONS PLACES
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|609
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER AM
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|551
|0.2
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|719
|0.2
|UNIKITTY
|CARTOON
|6:00 AM
|330
|0.2
|NBA: THE JUMP
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|523
|0.2
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|676
|0.2
|GET UP
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|474
|0.2
|THE FIVE SPECIAL
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|1,934
|0.2
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|11:00 PM
|615
|0.1
Source: The Nielsen Company.