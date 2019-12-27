This week’s Tuesday cable ratings were, unsurprisingly, dominated by a slew of Christmas Eve specials.

TBS’ annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story'” marathon put the network on top of Tuesday’s cable chart, as the marathon peaked with its 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts of the holiday film scoring matching 0.7 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, Freeform’s broadcast of the “Frosty the Snowman” holiday special placed third in the chart with a 0.6.

Outside of the day’s holiday specials, ESPN’s broadcast of the college football game between Hawaii and BYU landed in the chart’s top 5 with a solid 0.6 rating and 2.43 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 8:00 PM 2,219 0.7
24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 10:00 PM 1,737 0.7
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN FREEFORM 8:20 PM 1,596 0.6
COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – HAWAII/BYU ESPN 8:00 PM 2,430 0.6
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER FREEFORM 8:50 PM 1,545 0.5
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN FREEFORM 9:55 PM 1,287 0.4
24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 12:00 AM 897 0.4
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 11:00 PM 834 0.3
SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 12:06 AM 1,047 0.3
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 9:00 PM 814 0.3
NFL PROGRAMMING ESPN 5:00 PM 821 0.2
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 1:00 AM 557 0.2
FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 656 0.2
NFL LIVE ESPN 1:30 PM 661 0.2
SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 678 0.2
SPORTSCENTER TOP 10 ESPN 4:00 PM 641 0.2
PEYTONS PLACES ESPN 7:00 PM 609 0.2
SPORTSCENTER AM ESPN 12:00 PM 551 0.2
CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 9:00 PM 719 0.2
UNIKITTY CARTOON 6:00 AM 330 0.2
NBA: THE JUMP ESPN 3:00 PM 523 0.2
CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 676 0.2
GET UP ESPN 8:00 AM 474 0.2
THE FIVE SPECIAL FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 1,934 0.2
CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 11:00 PM 615 0.1

Source: The Nielsen Company.

