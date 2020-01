College football maintained a strong presence in the cable ratings Tuesday night.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Alamo Bowl game between Utah and Texas topped the New Year’s Eve cable chart with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.61 million viewers. With its NCAA coverage throughout the day, ESPN garnered the chart’s top 6 spots, including with its broadcast of the Liberty Bowl game between Navy and Kansas State, which placed third in the chart with a 0.7 rating and 3.33 million viewers.

Outside of sports, CNN’s primetime “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper” special raked in a 0.4 rating with 1.73 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – UTAH/TEXAS ESPN 7:30 PM 5,608 1.3 COLL FTBL SCOREBOARD ESPN 6:57 PM 3,471 0.9 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – NAVY/KANSAS STATE ESPN 3:45 PM 3,326 0.7 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – VIRGINIA TECH/KENTUCKY ESPN 12:00 PM 2,624 0.6 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:40 PM 1,986 0.6 COLL FTBL SCOREBOARD ESPN 3:24 PM 2,289 0.5 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE CNN 12:30 AM 1,574 0.4 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE W/ AC CNN 8:00 PM 1,727 0.4 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 882 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 776 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2) A&E 10:00 PM 761 0.2 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,054 0.2 NEW YEARS EVE MOVIE: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES TNT 4:40 PM 567 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 600 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 619 0.2 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 12:00 AM 533 0.2 THE FIVE SPCL FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,326 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 1:00 AM 474 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 466 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 2:00 AM 457 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 590 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 12:00 AM 486 0.1 NEW YEARS EVE MOVIE: THE DARK KNIGHT TNT 1:30 PM 421 0.1 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 602 0.1 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 11:00 PM 509 0.1

Source: The Nielsen Company.