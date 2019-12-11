As usual, “The Curse of Oak Island” maintained a steady grip on the top slot of the Tuesday cable ratings.

The History Channel reality series managed to pull this feat off yet again by holding out at a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, keeping at the same score for the third week in a row. This effectively boxed out the rest of the night’s competition from coming anywhere near that top slot, as the closest competitor, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on Bravo, dropped from 0.5 to 0.4. Behind the “Real Housewives” was an NBA game on TNT between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers, which grabbed its own 0.4. This was one-tenth of a point lower than the 0.5 of last week’s top game, an NCAA match featuring the Michigan Wolverines and the Louisville Cardinals.

Beyond the top 3, “Teen Mom” of MTV sunk from 0.4 to 0.3, where it landed in the same league as the steady “Moonshiners” on Discovery Channel. “Kings of Pain” from History Channel continued its cycle of inconsistency, regaining the ground it lost last week and recovering from 0.2 to 0.3. Meanwhile, “Behind Bars: Women Inside” posted a 0.3, putting it just ahead of “Body Cam” on the same network at the same score.

The recently-renewed “Misery Index” of TBS was the night’s final 0.3, where it landed after ticking up one-tenth of a point week-to-week. Below that sat “The Purge” on USA, holding to its usual 0.2. The other noteworthy 0.2’s of the night came from “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” on MTV, and “Counting On” on TLC.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,460 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,344 0.4 NBA BASKETBALL: NUGGETS/76ERS TNT 8:13 PM 1,058 0.4 TEEN MOM II MTV 8:00 PM 703 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,059 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,990 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,160 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: TEXAS TECH/LOUISVILLE ESPN 7:00 PM 976 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,528 0.3 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 10:32 PM 726 0.3 KINGS OF PAIN HISTORY 10:03 PM 940 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,874 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: INDIANA/UCONN ESPN 9:47 PM 787 0.3 COLLEGE GAMEDAY-BASKETBALL ESPN 9:20 PM 873 0.3 BEHIND BARS: WOMEN INSIDE A&E 10:01 PM 683 0.3 BODY CAM INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 926 0.3 NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 8:00 PM 707 0.3 MISERY INDEX, THE TBS 10:30 PM 642 0.3 STORY, THE FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,015 0.2 PURGE, THE USA 9:00 PM 602 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 927 0.2 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 727 0.2 TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT MTV 9:01 PM 458 0.2 BEHIND BARS: WOMEN INSIDE A&E 9:00 PM 612 0.2 COUNTING ON TLC 9:00 PM 995 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.