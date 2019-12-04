Yet again, it was “The Curse of Oak Island” at the top of the Tuesday cable ratings.

The History Channel reality series maintained the same 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 that it rose to last week, boxing out the rest of the night’s competition from the chart’s premier slot. ESPN occupied both the second and third place spots on the chart, starting with an NCAA basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Louisville Cardinals at 0.5. Behind that was the Duke Blue Devils facing off against the Michigan State Spartans for another 0.5.

Outside the chart’s uppermost slots, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fell from second place to fourth even as it held out at 0.5. “Teen Mom” on MTV fared similarly, remaining at 0.4 but slipping from third place to sixth. Over at TBS, “The Misery Index” regained ground it lost previously, recovering from 0.2 to 0.3, where Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” was rock steady.

On A&E, “Body Cam” posted a 0.3, just a hair above the recurring 0.2 of USA’s “The Purge.” Additionally, “Kings of Pain” on History Channel surrendered its increases from the week before, collapsing back from 0.3 to 0.2, even as “The Daily Show” brought Comedy Central its usual 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,206 0.7 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: MICHIGAN/LOUISVILLE ESPN 7:30 PM 1,660 0.5 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: DUKE/MICHIGAN STATE ESPN 9:35 PM 1,586 0.5 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,375 0.5 NBA BASKETBALL: TRAIL BLAZERS/CLIPPERS TNT 10:09 PM 1,050 0.5 TEEN MOM II MTV 8:00 PM 788 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:42 PM 794 0.3 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 12:31 AM 632 0.3 CFP RANKINGS SHOW ESPN 7:00 PM 1,067 0.3 NBA BASKETBALL: MAVERICKS/PELICANS TNT 7:44 PM 765 0.3 MISERY INDEX, THE TBS 10:30 PM 650 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,634 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,046 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,073 0.3 BODY CAM INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 977 0.3 PURGE, THE USA 9:00 PM 581 0.2 KINGS OF PAIN HISTORY 10:03 PM 761 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 539 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 834 0.2 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 674 0.2 BIOGRAPHY: GARTH BROOKS: ROAD IM ON PT2 A&E 9:00 PM 1,243 0.2 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 663 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,607 0.2 TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT MTV 9:01 PM 410 0.2 COUNTING ON TLC 9:00 PM 950 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.