Yet again, it was “The Curse of Oak Island” at the top of the Tuesday cable ratings.
The History Channel reality series maintained the same 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 that it rose to last week, boxing out the rest of the night’s competition from the chart’s premier slot. ESPN occupied both the second and third place spots on the chart, starting with an NCAA basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Louisville Cardinals at 0.5. Behind that was the Duke Blue Devils facing off against the Michigan State Spartans for another 0.5.
Outside the chart’s uppermost slots, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fell from second place to fourth even as it held out at 0.5. “Teen Mom” on MTV fared similarly, remaining at 0.4 but slipping from third place to sixth. Over at TBS, “The Misery Index” regained ground it lost previously, recovering from 0.2 to 0.3, where Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” was rock steady.
On A&E, “Body Cam” posted a 0.3, just a hair above the recurring 0.2 of USA’s “The Purge.” Additionally, “Kings of Pain” on History Channel surrendered its increases from the week before, collapsing back from 0.3 to 0.2, even as “The Daily Show” brought Comedy Central its usual 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,206
|0.7
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: MICHIGAN/LOUISVILLE
|ESPN
|7:30 PM
|1,660
|0.5
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: DUKE/MICHIGAN STATE
|ESPN
|9:35 PM
|1,586
|0.5
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,375
|0.5
|NBA BASKETBALL: TRAIL BLAZERS/CLIPPERS
|TNT
|10:09 PM
|1,050
|0.5
|TEEN MOM II
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|788
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:42 PM
|794
|0.3
|INSIDE THE NBA
|TNT
|12:31 AM
|632
|0.3
|CFP RANKINGS SHOW
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|1,067
|0.3
|NBA BASKETBALL: MAVERICKS/PELICANS
|TNT
|7:44 PM
|765
|0.3
|MISERY INDEX, THE
|TBS
|10:30 PM
|650
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,634
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,046
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,073
|0.3
|BODY CAM
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|977
|0.3
|PURGE, THE
|USA
|9:00 PM
|581
|0.2
|KINGS OF PAIN
|HISTORY
|10:03 PM
|761
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|539
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|834
|0.2
|DAILY SHOW
|COMEDY
|11:00 PM
|674
|0.2
|BIOGRAPHY: GARTH BROOKS: ROAD IM ON PT2
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,243
|0.2
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|663
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,607
|0.2
|TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT
|MTV
|9:01 PM
|410
|0.2
|COUNTING ON
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|950
|0.2
