This week’s Tuesday cable ratings were, unsurprisingly, led by the night’s Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate.
CNN’s broadcast of the debate itself topped the Tuesday cable chart with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and a 7.36 million viewer audience. The network’s closing coverage of the debate placed second in the chart with a 1.0 rating and 5.73 million viewers, while CNN’s official post-debate analysis placed fourth with a 0.5.
Elsewhere, the History Channel’s “Curse of Oak Island” grabbed the night’s no. 3 spot with a 0.7 rating, up one-tenth from the 0.6 it scored last Tuesday. Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” went the other way, ticking down from a 0.5 to a 0.4. OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” (0.3) slipped one-tenth week-to-week as well.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CNN/DESMOINES REG DEM DEB
|CNN
|9:01 PM
|7,360
|1.4
|CNN/DM REG DEM DEB CLOSE
|CNN
|10:58 PM
|5,732
|1.0
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,397
|0.7
|CNN POST-DEBATE ANALYSIS
|CNN
|11:11 PM
|2,826
|0.5
|VANDERPUMP RULES
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,047
|0.4
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – DUKE/CLEMSON
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|1,136
|0.4
|MOONSHINERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,123
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,323
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|9:12 PM
|979
|0.3
|HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS
|OWN
|9:00 PM
|1,497
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,406
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|1,651
|0.3
|KINGS OF PAIN
|HISTORY
|10:03 PM
|966
|0.3
|SIESTA KEY
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|466
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|2,962
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|961
|0.3
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|741
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|10:50 PM
|611
|0.3
|CHOPPED
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|750
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|626
|0.2
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,500
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|490
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|441
|0.2
|BODY CAM
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|804
|0.2
|MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|835
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.