This week’s Tuesday cable ratings were, unsurprisingly, led by the night’s Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate.

CNN’s broadcast of the debate itself topped the Tuesday cable chart with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and a 7.36 million viewer audience. The network’s closing coverage of the debate placed second in the chart with a 1.0 rating and 5.73 million viewers, while CNN’s official post-debate analysis placed fourth with a 0.5.

Elsewhere, the History Channel’s “Curse of Oak Island” grabbed the night’s no. 3 spot with a 0.7 rating, up one-tenth from the 0.6 it scored last Tuesday. Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” went the other way, ticking down from a 0.5 to a 0.4. OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” (0.3) slipped one-tenth week-to-week as well.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
CNN/DESMOINES REG DEM DEB CNN 9:01 PM 7,360 1.4
CNN/DM REG DEM DEB CLOSE CNN 10:58 PM 5,732 1.0
CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,397 0.7
CNN POST-DEBATE ANALYSIS CNN 11:11 PM 2,826 0.5
VANDERPUMP RULES BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,047 0.4
COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – DUKE/CLEMSON ESPN 7:00 PM 1,136 0.4
MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,123 0.3
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,323 0.3
COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 9:12 PM 979 0.3
HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS OWN 9:00 PM 1,497 0.3
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,406 0.3
ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 8:00 PM 1,651 0.3
KINGS OF PAIN HISTORY 10:03 PM 966 0.3
SIESTA KEY MTV 8:00 PM 466 0.3
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 2,962 0.3
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 961 0.3
THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 741 0.3
SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:50 PM 611 0.3
CHOPPED FOOD 9:00 PM 750 0.2
SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 626 0.2
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,500 0.2
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 490 0.2
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 441 0.2
BODY CAM INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 804 0.2
MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 835 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016.

