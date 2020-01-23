A steady outing put “Curse of Oak Island” at the top of the Tuesday cable ratings this week.
The History Channel series topped Tuesday’s cable shows in the adults 18-49 demo, by maintaining its previous 0.7 rating for the second week in a row. It scored three-tenths higher in the demo than any of the night’s other shows, including Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” which placed second in the chart with the same 0.4 rating as its outing from last week.
Elsewhere, the season 2 premiere of the History Channel’s “Project Blue Book” raked in a 0.3 rating for itself, along with a solid 1.43 million viewer audience. The premiere performed on par with the show’s first season, which averaged a 0.3 rating and 1.67 million viewers last year. On OWN, “The Haves and the Have Nots” held steady with its second straight 0.3.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,263
|0.7
|VANDERPUMP RULES
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,053
|0.4
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,566
|0.4
|AARON HERNANDEZ: AN ID MU
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,320
|0.4
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,783
|0.3
|IMPEACHMENT ANALYSIS
|MSNBC
|9:25 PM
|2,831
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – GEORGIA/KENTUCKY
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|1,097
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|9:43 PM
|1,470
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|1,614
|0.3
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|740
|0.3
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:22 PM
|1,609
|0.3
|IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD TRUMP
|MSNBC
|9:43 PM
|2,438
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|9:10 PM
|783
|0.3
|IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD TRUMP
|MSNBC
|8:15 PM
|2,488
|0.3
|HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS
|OWN
|9:00 PM
|1,494
|0.3
|PROJECT BLUE BOOK
|HISTORY
|10:03 PM
|1,433
|0.3
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT
|CNN
|7:25 PM
|1,441
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|8:15 PM
|1,589
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,173
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|10:27 PM
|1,348
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|1,465
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|10:00 PM
|1,439
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|6:00 PM
|1,428
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|11:00 PM
|615
|0.3
|BODY CAM
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|996
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.