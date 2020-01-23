A steady outing put “Curse of Oak Island” at the top of the Tuesday cable ratings this week.

The History Channel series topped Tuesday’s cable shows in the adults 18-49 demo, by maintaining its previous 0.7 rating for the second week in a row. It scored three-tenths higher in the demo than any of the night’s other shows, including Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” which placed second in the chart with the same 0.4 rating as its outing from last week.

Elsewhere, the season 2 premiere of the History Channel’s “Project Blue Book” raked in a 0.3 rating for itself, along with a solid 1.43 million viewer audience. The premiere performed on par with the show’s first season, which averaged a 0.3 rating and 1.67 million viewers last year. On OWN, “The Haves and the Have Nots” held steady with its second straight 0.3.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,263 0.7 VANDERPUMP RULES BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,053 0.4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,566 0.4 AARON HERNANDEZ: AN ID MU INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,320 0.4 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,783 0.3 IMPEACHMENT ANALYSIS MSNBC 9:25 PM 2,831 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – GEORGIA/KENTUCKY ESPN 7:00 PM 1,097 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 9:43 PM 1,470 0.3 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 8:00 PM 1,614 0.3 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 740 0.3 CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:22 PM 1,609 0.3 IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD TRUMP MSNBC 9:43 PM 2,438 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 9:10 PM 783 0.3 IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD TRUMP MSNBC 8:15 PM 2,488 0.3 HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS OWN 9:00 PM 1,494 0.3 PROJECT BLUE BOOK HISTORY 10:03 PM 1,433 0.3 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:25 PM 1,441 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 8:15 PM 1,589 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,173 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 10:27 PM 1,348 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 7:00 PM 1,465 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 10:00 PM 1,439 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 6:00 PM 1,428 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:00 PM 615 0.3 BODY CAM INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 996 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.