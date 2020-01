It was another steady week for “The Curse of Oak Island.”

The History Channel series stayed atop the Tuesday cable chart with its third straight 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. TNT’s broadcast of the Celtics vs. Heat NBA game placed second in the chart with a 0.5 rating and a 1.25 million viewer audience, while Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5, up one-tenth from its 0.4 last week.

OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” landed lower in the chart, but maintained its previous episode’s 0.3 rating. Meanwhile, outside of the night’s top 25, the History Channel’s “Project Blue Book” raked in a 0.2 rating with 1.34 million viewers this week, down from the 0.3 and 1.43 million viewer audience that its season premiere scored last Tuesday.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,307 0.7 NBA BASKETBALL – CELTICS/HEAT TNT 8:05 PM 1,246 0.5 VANDERPUMP RULES BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,188 0.5 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 10:35 PM 1,037 0.5 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 4,419 0.4 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,307 0.4 NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 7:00 PM 861 0.4 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,455 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,120 0.3 HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS OWN 9:00 PM 1,608 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,605 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,692 0.3 MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 913 0.3 CHOPPED FOOD 10:00 PM 808 0.3 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 719 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,093 0.3 SIESTA KEY MTV 8:00 PM 483 0.2 THE BIGGEST LOSER USA 9:00 PM 844 0.2 GUARDIANS OF THE GLADES DISCOVERY 10:01 PM 874 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,785 0.2 SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL FOX NEWS 2:00 PM 3,279 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 9:11 PM 730 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 772 0.2 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:07 PM 541 0.2 CHOPPED FOOD 9:00 PM 830 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.