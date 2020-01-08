Fox News had an even stronger presence than usual in the cable ratings Tuesday night.

The network captured the top two spots in the Tuesday cable chart, with its 9 p.m. “Hannity” and its 8 p.m. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” both scoring 0.8 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. The History Channel’s “Curse of Oak Island” rounded out the night’s top 3 with the same 0.6 rating that its last episode scored on Dec. 17.

Elsewhere, the season 8 premiere of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” raked in a 0.5 with 1.27 million viewers. Meanwhile, OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” kicked off its seventh season with a 0.4 rating and a 1.62 million viewer audience, on par with how its season 6 finale performed last July.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 5,739 0.8
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 5,698 0.8
CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,070 0.6
ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 8:00 PM 2,899 0.6
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 4,743 0.6
CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:00 PM 2,733 0.6
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 4,431 0.6
VANDERPUMP RULES BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,272 0.5
ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:00 PM 2,255 0.5
CNN TONIGHT CNN 10:00 PM 2,062 0.5
RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,398 0.4
HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS OWN 9:00 PM 1,621 0.4
FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,503 0.4
COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 9:12 PM 1,210 0.4
SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,304 0.3
MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,155 0.3
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 841 0.3
THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 789 0.3
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 897 0.3
ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES MSNBC 8:00 PM 2,461 0.3
ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 11:00 PM 1,330 0.3
SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:09 PM 715 0.3
SIESTA KEY MTV 8:00 PM 433 0.3
LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 2,531 0.3
COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – OHIO STATE/MARYLAND ESPN 7:00 PM 843 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

  • https://nationalfile.com/tucker-carlson-pulls-in-massive-5-6-million-viewers-tuesday-double-cnns-numbers/ Tucker Carlson Pulls In Massive 5.6 Million Viewers Tuesday, Double CNN's Numbers - National File

    […] According to TV By The Numbers, Carlson pulled in 5,698,000 viewers and scored a high 0.8 rating in the 18-49 age demographic. […]

    Like

  • https://hiddenhandnews.com/tucker-carlson-pulls-in-massive-5-6-million-viewers-tuesday-double-cnns-numbers/ Tucker Carlson Pulls In Massive 5.6 Million Viewers Tuesday, Double CNN’s Numbers | Hidden Hand News

    […] According to TV By The Numbers, Carlson pulled in 5,698,000 viewers and scored a high 0.8 rating in the 18-49 age demographic. […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus