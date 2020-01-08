Fox News had an even stronger presence than usual in the cable ratings Tuesday night.
The network captured the top two spots in the Tuesday cable chart, with its 9 p.m. “Hannity” and its 8 p.m. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” both scoring 0.8 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. The History Channel’s “Curse of Oak Island” rounded out the night’s top 3 with the same 0.6 rating that its last episode scored on Dec. 17.
Elsewhere, the season 8 premiere of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” raked in a 0.5 with 1.27 million viewers. Meanwhile, OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” kicked off its seventh season with a 0.4 rating and a 1.62 million viewer audience, on par with how its season 6 finale performed last July.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|5,739
|0.8
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|5,698
|0.8
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,070
|0.6
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|2,899
|0.6
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|4,743
|0.6
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:00 PM
|2,733
|0.6
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|4,431
|0.6
|VANDERPUMP RULES
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,272
|0.5
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|2,255
|0.5
|CNN TONIGHT
|CNN
|10:00 PM
|2,062
|0.5
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,398
|0.4
|HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS
|OWN
|9:00 PM
|1,621
|0.4
|FOX NEWS AT NIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|11:00 PM
|2,503
|0.4
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|9:12 PM
|1,210
|0.4
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|3,304
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,155
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|841
|0.3
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|789
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|897
|0.3
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES
|MSNBC
|8:00 PM
|2,461
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|11:00 PM
|1,330
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|11:09 PM
|715
|0.3
|SIESTA KEY
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|433
|0.3
|LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL
|MSNBC
|10:00 PM
|2,531
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – OHIO STATE/MARYLAND
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|843
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.