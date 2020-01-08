Fox News had an even stronger presence than usual in the cable ratings Tuesday night.

The network captured the top two spots in the Tuesday cable chart, with its 9 p.m. “Hannity” and its 8 p.m. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” both scoring 0.8 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. The History Channel’s “Curse of Oak Island” rounded out the night’s top 3 with the same 0.6 rating that its last episode scored on Dec. 17.

Elsewhere, the season 8 premiere of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” raked in a 0.5 with 1.27 million viewers. Meanwhile, OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” kicked off its seventh season with a 0.4 rating and a 1.62 million viewer audience, on par with how its season 6 finale performed last July.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 5,739 0.8 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 5,698 0.8 CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,070 0.6 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 8:00 PM 2,899 0.6 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 4,743 0.6 CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:00 PM 2,733 0.6 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 4,431 0.6 VANDERPUMP RULES BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,272 0.5 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:00 PM 2,255 0.5 CNN TONIGHT CNN 10:00 PM 2,062 0.5 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,398 0.4 HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS OWN 9:00 PM 1,621 0.4 FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,503 0.4 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 9:12 PM 1,210 0.4 SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,304 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,155 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 841 0.3 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 789 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 897 0.3 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES MSNBC 8:00 PM 2,461 0.3 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 11:00 PM 1,330 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:09 PM 715 0.3 SIESTA KEY MTV 8:00 PM 433 0.3 LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 2,531 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – OHIO STATE/MARYLAND ESPN 7:00 PM 843 0.2

