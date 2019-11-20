This week, ESPN was once again unable to penetrate the top ranks of the Tuesday cable ratings.

Instead, it was “The Curse of Oak Island” clutching to its first place position on History Channel as it posted a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was down one-tenth of a point week-to-week, but still more than enough to cement its place in the lead. In second place, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fell back from the gains it made previously, returning to 0.4 from 0.5. Finally, in the chart’s third slot, “CFP Rankings Show” on ESPN maintained its 0.4.

Further along, “Teen Mom” of MTV was once again in fourth place, providing the night’s final 0.4. The chart’s highest NBA game came from the Oklahoma City Thunder facing down the Los Angeles Lakers for one of the night’s foremost 0.3’s. Another 0.3 came from “The Misery Index” on TBS as it maintained the ground it gained last week, the same score the season nine premiere of “Moonshiners” on Discovery landed at. Towards the bottom of the chart, “Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin” on Investigation Discovery continued at 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,224 0.6 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,216 0.4 CFP RANKINGS SHOW ESPN 7:00 PM 1,024 0.4 TEEN MOM II MTV 8:00 PM 738 0.4 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,654 0.3 NBA REGULAR SEASON: OKLAHOMA CITY/LA LAKERS NBA-TV 10:31 PM 712 0.3 CFB 150 ESPN 8:00 PM 715 0.3 NBA REGULAR SEASON: PORTLAND/NEW ORLEANS NBA-TV 8:00 PM 684 0.3 THE MISERY INDEX TBS 10:30 PM 745 0.3 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 8:00 PM 1,897 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,053 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 924 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,679 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 980 0.3 MOONSHINERS SPECIAL DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 970 0.3 PEYTONS PLACES ESPN 9:00 PM 646 0.3 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:00 PM 1,758 0.3 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 679 0.3 STORY, THE FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,021 0.3 CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:00 PM 1,600 0.3 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES MSNBC 8:30 PM 2,784 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,249 0.3 TRUTH ABOUT MURDER W/ SUNNY HOSTIN INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 926 0.2 TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT MTV 9:01 PM 448 0.2 CONCACAF NATIONS: MEXICO / BERMUDA TUDN 9:20 PM 567 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.