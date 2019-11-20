This week, ESPN was once again unable to penetrate the top ranks of the Tuesday cable ratings.
Instead, it was “The Curse of Oak Island” clutching to its first place position on History Channel as it posted a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was down one-tenth of a point week-to-week, but still more than enough to cement its place in the lead. In second place, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fell back from the gains it made previously, returning to 0.4 from 0.5. Finally, in the chart’s third slot, “CFP Rankings Show” on ESPN maintained its 0.4.
Further along, “Teen Mom” of MTV was once again in fourth place, providing the night’s final 0.4. The chart’s highest NBA game came from the Oklahoma City Thunder facing down the Los Angeles Lakers for one of the night’s foremost 0.3’s. Another 0.3 came from “The Misery Index” on TBS as it maintained the ground it gained last week, the same score the season nine premiere of “Moonshiners” on Discovery landed at. Towards the bottom of the chart, “Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin” on Investigation Discovery continued at 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,224
|0.6
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,216
|0.4
|CFP RANKINGS SHOW
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|1,024
|0.4
|TEEN MOM II
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|738
|0.4
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,654
|0.3
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: OKLAHOMA CITY/LA LAKERS
|NBA-TV
|10:31 PM
|712
|0.3
|CFB 150
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|715
|0.3
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: PORTLAND/NEW ORLEANS
|NBA-TV
|8:00 PM
|684
|0.3
|THE MISERY INDEX
|TBS
|10:30 PM
|745
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|1,897
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,053
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|924
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,679
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|980
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS SPECIAL
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|970
|0.3
|PEYTONS PLACES
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|646
|0.3
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|1,758
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|679
|0.3
|STORY, THE
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|3,021
|0.3
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:00 PM
|1,600
|0.3
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES
|MSNBC
|8:30 PM
|2,784
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,249
|0.3
|TRUTH ABOUT MURDER W/ SUNNY HOSTIN
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|926
|0.2
|TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT
|MTV
|9:01 PM
|448
|0.2
|CONCACAF NATIONS: MEXICO / BERMUDA
|TUDN
|9:20 PM
|567
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.