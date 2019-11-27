“The Curse of Oak Island” was once again the top-rated broadcast of the Tuesday cable ratings.

The History Channel reality series scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, defeating the rest of the night’s programming and outpacing its previous score by one-tenth of a point. This kept it ahead of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” yet again, as the Bravo series held at the 0.5 it rose to last week. In the third slot of the chart, “Teen Mom” of MTV ascended from fourth place despite continuing at 0.4. It was the sole broadcast at that score.

Further along, “Check Inn to Christmas,” a Hallmark Holiday movie, posted the night’s foremost 0.3, and was pursued closely by Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” as it held at the same score. On History, “Kings of Pain” increased from 0.2 to 0.3, while “The Misery Index” on TBS had a reverse trajectory, slipping from 0.3 to 0.2.

Additionally, HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” remained treading water at 0.2, the same score retained by “Chopped” of Food Network and, closer to the bottom of the chart, “The First 48” on A&E.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY 9:00 PM 3,137 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,353 0.5 TEEN MOM II MTV 8:00 PM 805 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHECK INN TO CHRISTMAS HALLMARK 8:00 PM 1,919 0.3 MOONSHINERS DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,070 0.3 CFP RANKINGS SHOW ESPN 7:00 PM 883 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 10:31 PM 791 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,258 0.3 MOONSHINERS SPECIAL DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 910 0.3 KINGS OF PAIN HISTORY 10:03 PM 901 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 791 0.3 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,945 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,025 0.3 TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT MTV 9:01 PM 478 0.2 MISERY INDEX, THE TBS 10:30 PM 624 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,449 0.2 FIXER TO FABULOUS HOME 9:00 PM 1,123 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: DAYTON/VIRGINIA TECH ESPN 8:00 PM 703 0.2 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 2,821 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 611 0.2 CHOPPED FOOD 9:00 PM 713 0.2 NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA CLIPPERS/DALLAS NBA-TV 8:27 PM 516 0.2 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 659 0.2 STORY, THE FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,603 0.2 SPECIAL RPT W/ BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,569 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.