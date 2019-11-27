“The Curse of Oak Island” was once again the top-rated broadcast of the Tuesday cable ratings.
The History Channel reality series scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, defeating the rest of the night’s programming and outpacing its previous score by one-tenth of a point. This kept it ahead of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” yet again, as the Bravo series held at the 0.5 it rose to last week. In the third slot of the chart, “Teen Mom” of MTV ascended from fourth place despite continuing at 0.4. It was the sole broadcast at that score.
Further along, “Check Inn to Christmas,” a Hallmark Holiday movie, posted the night’s foremost 0.3, and was pursued closely by Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” as it held at the same score. On History, “Kings of Pain” increased from 0.2 to 0.3, while “The Misery Index” on TBS had a reverse trajectory, slipping from 0.3 to 0.2.
Additionally, HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” remained treading water at 0.2, the same score retained by “Chopped” of Food Network and, closer to the bottom of the chart, “The First 48” on A&E.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CURSE OF OAK ISLAND
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|3,137
|0.7
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,353
|0.5
|TEEN MOM II
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|805
|0.4
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHECK INN TO CHRISTMAS
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|1,919
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,070
|0.3
|CFP RANKINGS SHOW
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|883
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|10:31 PM
|791
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,258
|0.3
|MOONSHINERS SPECIAL
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|910
|0.3
|KINGS OF PAIN
|HISTORY
|10:03 PM
|901
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|791
|0.3
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,945
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,025
|0.3
|TEEN MOM: YOUNG & PREGNANT
|MTV
|9:01 PM
|478
|0.2
|MISERY INDEX, THE
|TBS
|10:30 PM
|624
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,449
|0.2
|FIXER TO FABULOUS
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,123
|0.2
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: DAYTON/VIRGINIA TECH
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|703
|0.2
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|2,821
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|611
|0.2
|CHOPPED
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|713
|0.2
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA CLIPPERS/DALLAS
|NBA-TV
|8:27 PM
|516
|0.2
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|659
|0.2
|STORY, THE
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,603
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT W/ BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,569
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.