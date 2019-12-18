Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Almost all of Tuesday’s primetime shows held onto their preliminary adults 18-49 ratings in the finals this afternoon. ABC’s “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” holiday special adjusted up from a 0.8 to a 0.9, but was the night’s only show to experience an adjustment.

Upward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in blue.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC) – R 1.1/6 4.59 NCIS (CBS) 1.0/5 11.10 The Voice (NBC) – S 1.0/5 6.70 The Resident (FOX) 0.7/4 3.85 Dogs of the Year (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.95 9 p.m. The Voice (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) – F 1.3/7 8.66 Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC) – R 0.9/4 3.23 FBI (CBS) 0.8/4 8.47 Empire (FOX) 0.7/4 2.52 Arrow (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.37 9:30 p.m. Shrek the Halls (ABC) – R 0.7/4 2.64 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 0.9/5 7.05 The Conners (ABC) – R 0.4/2 1.82 10:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) – R 0.3/2 1.50

Network averages:

NBC CBS FOX ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.2/6 0.9/5 0.7/4 0.7/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 7.68 8.87 3.18 2.75 0.66

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.