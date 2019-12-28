Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, December 27, 2019

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.7/4 2.44 Hawaii Five-O (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.81 Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.4/3 3.69 American Housewife (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.34 America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3 (The CW) – S 0.1/1 0.59 8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) – R 0.3/2 1.73 9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.43 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.3/2 2.19 Popstar’s Best of 2019 (The CW) – S 0.1/0 0.31 10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS) – R 0.4/2 4.78 Dateline (NBC) – R 0.4/3 2.90

One of the night’s only original broadcasts, “WWE SmackDown” kept a steady hold over the Friday primetime ratings this week.

The weekly FOX broadcast topped its Friday competition yet again, with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.44 million viewers, matching its last Friday broadcast’s demo rating. While “SmackDown” scored the night’s top 18-49 rating though, it was CBS’ 8 p.m. “Hawaii Five-O” rerun that raked in the night’s largest total audience (4.81 million viewers).

Elsewhere, the CW’s “America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3” and “Popstar’s Best of 2019” specials posted matching 0.1 ratings in the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours. Meanwhile, another 2-hour edition of ABC’s “20/20” averaged only a 0.3 rating and 2.19 million viewers. The rest of the night’s broadcasts were all repeats.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.4/3 0.4/3 0.3/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.44 4.68 3.43 2.14 0.45

