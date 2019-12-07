Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, December 6, 2019

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. College Football (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 1.3/8 5.20 WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.7/4 2.45 Hawaii Five-O (CBS) 0.6/4 6.53 The Blacklist (NBC) 0.5/3 3.67 Charmed (The CW) 0.2/1 0.63 9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 0.6/3 6.31 Dateline (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 3.67 Dynasty (The CW) 0.1/1 0.37 10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS) 0.6/4 7.33

CBS’ Friday primetime lineup returned in full force this week, with some minor downticks across the board.

“Hawaii Five-O” kicked off the night for the network, and returned from a week off with a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49, down two-tenths from its last episode. “Magnum P.I.” (0.6) and “Blue Bloods” (0.6) similarly returned a tenth below their previous outings, with the latter raking in the largest audience (7.33 million viewers) of any of the night’s broadcasts.

FOX’s “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” placed second in the night’s 18-49 rankings with the same 0.7 rating that it scored a week ago. Meanwhile, ABC’s broadcast of the Oregon vs. Utah college football game averaged a 1.3 rating and 5.2 million viewers, winning the night in the 18-49 demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Blacklist” scored a 0.5, matching its last episode. A 2-hour “Dateline” followed it with a 0.5 as well, and a 3.67 million viewer average. Rounding out the night, the CW’s “Charmed” (0.2) and “Dynasty” (0.1) similarly stayed even with their most recent outings.

Network averages:

ABC FOX CBS NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.3/8 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.20 2.45 6.73 3.67 0.50

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.