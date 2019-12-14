Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, December 13, 2019

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.7/4 2.34 Hawaii Five-O (CBS) 0.6/4 6.45 American Housewife (ABC) 0.6/4 3.41 The Blacklist (NBC) 0.5/3 3.84 The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW) (8-10 p.m.) 0.2/1 0.90 8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) 0.4/3 2.39 9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 0.6/4 6.12 Dateline (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 3.51 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 2.72 10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS) – R 0.5/3 5.30

Without any major sporting events to dominate the Friday primetime ratings, “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” rose once more to the top.

The FOX wrestling series managed to lead every other program of the night in the adults 18-49 demographic by maintaining the 0.7 it has scored the last few weeks in a row. This allowed it to keep ahead of the fairly tough competition presented by CBS’ lineup, which started off with “Hawaii Five-O” holding at the 0.6 it dropped to last week. With 6.45 million viewers, “Five-O” was the most viewed show of the night. The network then followed this with “Magnum P.I.” at its own repeat 0.6, and a rerun of “Blue Bloods” at 0.5.

Over at ABC, “American Housewife” returned from a week off by rising from 0.5 with 2.87 million viewers to 0.6 with 3.41 million viewers. Following that was a new episode of “Fresh Off the Boat” as it returned even with its previous 0.4, and “20/20,” which sank slightly from 0.6 to 0.5.

“Dateline” at NBC was able to capitalize on the downtick of its 9 p.m. rival, but only just barely, as it held out at 0.5. Earlier in the night, “The Blacklist” did the same, remaining steadfast at its usual 0.5. The CW, meanwhile, aired the “88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” for a 0.2 with 0.90 million viewers. This was about even with the event’s performance last year, when it scored a 0.2 with 1.02 million viewers.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.6/4 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.34 5.96 3.62 2.78 0.90

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.