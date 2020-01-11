Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, January 10, 2020

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Hawaii Five-O (CBS) 0.8/5 7.60 WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.8/4 2.50 Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) – P 0.6/4 4.39 American Housewife (ABC) – R 0.6/4 3.42 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) – R 0.2/1 1.09 8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) – R 0.4/3 2.29 9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 0.7/4 7.07 Dateline (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.7/4 4.07 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.6/3 3.23 Whose Line is it Anyway? (The CW) – R 0.2/1 0.74 9:30 p.m. Whose Line is it Anyway? (The CW) – R 0.2/1 0.67 10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS) 0.7/4 7.87

It was another solid night for several shows in this week’s Friday primetime ratings.

FOX’s “WWE Smackdown” tied for the night’s demo win with a 0.8 average rating among adults 18-49, up one-tenth from the 0.7 rating that it scored a week ago. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-O” matched “Smackdown’s” 0.8 rating, but was down a tenth from its 0.9 last week. “Magnum P.I.” (0.7) similarly ticked down one-tenth week-to-week, while “Blue Bloods” (0.7) not only stayed even with its last episode, but also raked in the night’s largest audience (7.87 million viewers).

On NBC, the series premiere of “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” scored an OK 0.6 rating in the 8 p.m. hour, and drew in a 4.39 million viewer audience for itself. Another 2-hour edition of “Dateline” followed it with a 0.7 average rating – up one-tenth from its 0.6 average last week. ABC’s “20/20” went the other way, slipping from the 0.8 it scored last Friday to a 0.6 this time around.

The rest of the night’s primetime broadcasts were all repeats.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.50 7.51 4.18 3.11 0.90

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.