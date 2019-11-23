Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, November 22, 2019

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Hawaii Five-O (CBS) 0.8/4 7.32 WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.8/5 2.60 American Housewife (ABC) 0.6/4 3.27 The Blacklist (NBC) 0.5/3 3.97 Charmed (The CW) 0.2/1 0.79 8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) 0.4/3 2.30 9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 0.7/4 6.71 Dateline (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 3.39 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 3.06 Dynasty (The CW) 0.1/1 0.45 10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS) 0.7/4 7.55

It was a strong Friday night for CBS.

At 8 p.m., “Hawaii Five-O” stayed on top of the night’s other primetime shows with a season high 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.32 million viewers, up one-tenth from its 0.7 rating last Friday, and tying “Five-O” for the night’s no. 1 spot in the 18-49 demo. “Magnum P.I.” (0.7) and “Blue Bloods” (0.7) followed “Five-O,” not only up one-tenth from their last outings as well, but with new 18-49 season highs of their own.

“Blue Bloods” also, once again, raked in the largest audience of the night (7.55 million). Meanwhile, FOX’s “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” tied with “Five-O” for the night’s top spot, as it ticked up from the 0.7 it scored a week ago to a 0.8 this time around.

Elsewhere, it was a mostly steady night for ABC, as both “American Housewife” (0.6) and “20/20” (0.5) matched their ratings from last Friday. “Fresh Off the Boat,” however, slipped from a 0.5 to a 0.4.

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (0.5) managed to stay even week-to-week, but the same could not be said for “Dateline” (0.5), which ticked down a tenth. The CW’s “Charmed” (0.2) and “Dynasty” (0.1) rounded out the night, and held steady with their outings from last week.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.8/5 0.7/4 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.60 7.19 3.58 2.97 0.62

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.