Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, November 29, 2019

The numbers for Friday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Frosty the Snowman (CBS) – S 0.7/4 4.04 WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.7/4 2.34 The National Dog Show (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) – S 0.5/3 3.31 American Housewife (ABC) 0.5/3 2.87 Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.94 8:30 p.m. Frosty Returns (CBS) – S 0.6/4 3.45 Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) 0.4/2 2.08 9 p.m. 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.6/3 3.77 Hawaii Five-O (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.41 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) 0.2/1 0.83 10 p.m. Dateline (NBC) 0.5/3 2.92 Blue Bloods (CBS) – R 0.4/2 4.37

This week, with the majority of the regular Friday primetime broadcasts taking the night off, “Frosty the Snowman” was able to ascend to the top.

The annual Christmas special kicked things off for CBS’ post-Thanksgiving programming with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and a draw of 4.04 million viewers. This was about even with its performance last year, when it scored a 0.7 with 3.54 million. The following “Frosty Returns” fared similarly, posting its own 0.6 and 3.45 million viewers compared to last year’s 0.6 with 2.80 million. Reruns of “Hawaii Five-O” and “Blue Bloods” closed out the night for the network with a pair of 0.4’s.

On FOX, the narrowly-defeated “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” posted an identical 0.7 to “Frosty,” but there was a significant difference in its 2.34 million-strong viewership. Its performance was also down week-to-week by one-tenth of a point in the demo.

The main event of the night for NBC was a broadcast of “The National Dog Show” at 0.5, which promptly led into a new “Dateline” at 0.5, as well. The latter show was consistent with its score last week. Over at ABC, “American Housewife” took a small tumble from 0.6 to 0.5, while “Fresh Off the Boat” held steady at 0.4. “20/20,” on the other hand, ascended from 0.5 to 0.6 across its two-hour broadcast.

Finally, the CW aired its own Christmas special, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” for a 0.2 with 0.94 million viewers. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” was close behind with its first new episode since September 23, posting an identical 0.2.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.34 3.82 3.18 3.12 0.89

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.