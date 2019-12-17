Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, December 16, 2019

Note: Local NFL preemptions on NBC, CBS, and ABC may result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Voice (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.3/6 9.07 The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.9/4 6.56 The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) – F 0.7/3 3.42 Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019 (FOX) – S 0.4/2 1.83 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) – R 0.2/1 0.82 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.8/3 6.24 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) 0.7/3 5.57 Prodigal Son (FOX) – R 0.2/1 1.11 Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 (The CW) – S 0.1/1 0.77 10 p.m. Bull (CBS) 0.7/4 6.49 Holidays With the Houghs (NBC) – S 0.7/4 4.68 Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special (ABC) – S 0.4/2 1.81

It was a strong night for CBS in this week’s Monday primetime ratings.

“The Neighborhood” kicked the night off for the network with a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49, matching its rating from a week ago, while hitting a new season high in total viewers (6.56 million). “Bob Hearts Abishola” followed it with a 0.8, up one-tenth from its previous episode, and similarly raked in its largest audience to date (6.24 million viewers). “All Rise” rose from a 0.5 to a 0.7 rating week-to-week as well, and “Bull” returned from a 2-week break with a 0.7, also up a tick from its last outing.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Voice” stayed on top of its primetime competition, winning the night with a 1.3 rating and 9.07 million viewers, up a bit from its episode last Monday (1.2, 8.22 million). The “Holidays With the Houghs” special capped off the night for the network with a 0.7 and 4.68 million viewers.

On ABC, the season finale of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged a 0.7 rating, even with its penultimate episode from last week. At 10 p.m., the network’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special” posted only a 0.4 rating and a 1.81 million viewer audience.

Rounding out the night, the CW aired the 2019 edition of its “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” special, but only managed to generate a 0.1 rating from it.

Network averages:

NBC CBS ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.1/5 0.7/3 0.6/3 0.3/2 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 7.61 6.15 2.88 1.47 0.79

