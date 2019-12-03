Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, December 2, 2019

Note: A local NFL preemption on CBS may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS) – R 1.5/7 7.04 9-1-1 (FOX) 1.4/6 6.74 The Voice (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.1/5 7.99 The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) – P 0.7/3 3.80 All American (The CW) 0.2/1 0.74 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) – R 0.7/3 4.56 Prodigal Son (FOX) 0.7/4 3.42 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.2/1 0.58 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.9/4 6.07 Bull (CBS) – R 0.6/3 4.62 Making It (NBC) – P 0.5/3 2.94

The fall finale of “9-1-1” scored a solid uptick in this week’s Monday primetime ratings.

With its final episode of 2019, the FOX drama scored a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 with 6.74 million viewers, making it the show’s highest-rated episode since Oct. 21 and its most-watched since Oct. 7. The fall finale of “Prodigal Son” followed “9-1-1” with a 0.7 and 3.42 million viewers, steady with its episode last week. The CW’s “All American” (0.2) and “Black Lightning” (0.2) both stayed even week-to-week as well.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Voice” scored the same 1.1 rating that it did a week ago, and raked in the night’s largest audience (7.99 million viewers). At 10 p.m., “Making It” premiered its second season with its lowest numbers to date in both the 18-49 demo (0.5) and in total viewers (2.94 million).

“Making It” did perform on par with “Bluff City Law’s” recent numbers in the same time slot this fall, but is unsurprisingly down from its first season’s summer performance last year, when it had “America’s Got Talent” as a lead-in.

On ABC, the season premiere of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged a 0.7 with 3.8 million viewers. The fall finale of “The Good Doctor” followed it with the same 0.9 rating that it scored last week.

Meanwhile, due to NFL preemptions in the Minneapolis and Seattle markets, CBS’ preliminary numbers are likely a little inflated this morning. So, pending updates, the network’s annual airing of the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special posted a 1.5 rating with 7.04 million viewers, making it the night’s highest-rated broadcast (for now).

Network averages:

FOX NBC CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.1/5 0.9/4 0.9/4 0.7/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.08 6.31 5.41 4.56 0.66

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.