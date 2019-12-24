Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, December 23, 2019

Note: Local NFL preemptions on CBS and FOX may result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza (CBS) – S 0.9/5 6.57 Same Time, Next Christmas (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.4/3 2.82 Holidays with the Houghs (NBC) – R 0.4/2 2.42 9-1-1 (FOX) – R 0.4/3 2.30 The Christmas Caroler Challenge (The CW) 0.1/1 0.58 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) – R 0.6/3 4.31 Saturday Night Live! (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) – R 0.6/3 2.79 Prodigal Son (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.51 The Christmas Caroler Challenge (The CW) – F 0.1/1 0.54 10 p.m. Bull (CBS) – R 0.5/3 3.98 The Good Doctor (ABC) – R 0.3/2 2.27

CBS topped the rest of the broadcast networks on a predictably quiet Monday night.

The network’s “The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen” special is not only one of the night’s few original broadcasts, but it also emerged as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched primetime show too, with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 6.57 million viewers. “Bull” and “All Rise” reruns followed it with 0.6 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Now, it should be noted that CBS’ numbers are likely a little inflated this morning, due to the network’s NFL preemption in the Minneapolis market last night. But, even after some possible downward adjustments in the finals, it’s likely that CBS and its “Price Is Right at Night” holiday special will remain the night’s primetime winners.

Elsewhere, the night’s only other original broadcasts were the final 2 episodes of the CW’s “Christmas Caroler Challenge,” both of which scored the same 0.1 ratings as the show’s previous outings.

On ABC, an encore airing of the network’s original holiday movie, “Same Time, Next Christmas,” averaged only a 0.4 rating and 2.82 million viewers. A repeat of NBC’s “Holidays with the Houghs” special posted similarly low numbers (0.4, 2.42 million), while NBC’s encore broadcast of its “Saturday Night Live!” Christmas special (0.6, 2.79 million) tied with CBS’ “All Rise” rerun for the second-highest adults 18-49 rating of the night.

Network averages:

CBS NBC ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.5/3 0.4/2 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 4.96 2.67 2.64 1.91 0.56

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.