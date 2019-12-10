Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, December 9, 2019

Note: Local NFL preemptions on ABC may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Voice (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.1/5 8.16 The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.9/4 6.13 The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.9/4 4.59 Batwoman (The CW) 0.6/3 1.69 Beat Shazam (FOX) – S 0.5/3 2.00 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.7/3 5.95 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) 0.5/3 5.23 The Moodys (FOX) 0.3/2 1.33 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.3/1 0.90 9:30 p.m. The Moodys (FOX) 0.3/2 1.20 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) – R 0.7/4 3.98 Making It (NBC) 0.5/3 2.58 Bull (CBS) – R 0.4/3 4.46

“The Voice” won the Monday primetime ratings for NBC this week.

The reality-competition series topped the night with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.16 million viewers, steady with its last Monday broadcast and beating the rest of the night’s primetime shows in both the adults 18-49 and total viewer measures. A new “Making It” followed it at 10 p.m., and scored the same 0.5 rating that it maintained throughout most of last week.

Meanwhile, it was another strong night for the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” special event, as the crossover’s “Batwoman” installment raked in a 0.6 rating with 1.69 million viewers, making it “Batwoman’s” highest-rated episode to date. The fall finale of “Black Lightning” scored a similar week-to-week uptick, rising from its 0.2 rating last week to a 0.3 with 903,000 viewers this time around.

On CBS, “The Neighborhood” returned from a week off with a 0.9, back up from its previous episode’s 0.7. “Bob Hearts Abishola” returned with the same 0.7 as its last outing, while “All Rise” (0.5) slipped one-tenth from its 0.6 rating 2 weeks ago.

Elsewhere, a special holiday edition of “Beat Shazam” raked in only a 0.5 for FOX. Two new episodes of “The Moodys” followed with a pair of 0.3s, down four and five-tenths from the 0.7 and 0.8 ratings that the show’s premiere episodes scored last Wednesday, when it aired after “The Masked Singer.”

Rounding out the night, ABC’s preliminary numbers are likely a little inflated this morning, due to local NFL preemptions in the New York and Philadelphia markets. So, for now, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is sitting at a 0.9 average rating, up two-tenths from its premiere’s 0.7 last week.

Network averages:

NBC ABC CBS FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.9/4 0.8/4 0.6/3 0.4/2 0.4/2 Total Viewers (millions) 6.30 4.38 5.24 1.63 1.29

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.