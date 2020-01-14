Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, January 13, 2020

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.6/6 5.37 America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.9/4 6.49 The Neighborhood (CBS) – R 0.6/3 4.64 9-1-1 (FOX) – R 0.4/2 2.54 The Flash (The CW) – R 0.2/1 0.63 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) – R 0.5/2 4.03 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.17 Prodigal Son (FOX) – R 0.3/1 1.43 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) – R 0.1/0 0.50 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.8/4 5.05 Manifest (NBC) 0.7/3 3.58 Bull (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.57

Monday’s primetime ratings winners stayed the same week-to-week, despite both shows experiencing declines.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 5.37 million viewers this week – down a bit from the 1.9 rating and 6.07 million viewers that its season premiere scored a week ago. The series was still Monday’s highest-rated primetime show by a wide margin. Meanwhile, at 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” returned from its midseason break with a 0.8 rating and a 5.05 million viewer audience, down a tick from the 0.9 and 6.11 million viewers that its winter finale scored back in early December.

Similar to “The Bachelor,” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” suffered a notable ratings drop in its second week, falling from its season premiere’s 1.3 rating to a 0.9 this time around. Despite taking that hit, “The Champions” still raked in the largest audience of any of the night’s primetime shows (6.49 million viewers). “Manifest” followed it with a 0.7, also down from its premiere’s 0.9 last week.

Elsewhere, CBS, FOX, and the CW all took the night off, and aired only repeats.

Network averages:

ABC NBC CBS FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.3/6 0.9/4 0.4/2 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.26 5.52 3.69 1.99 0.56

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.