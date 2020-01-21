Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, January 20, 2020

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.9/8 6.22 America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.1/5 6.97 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) 0.9/4 5.83 The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.8/4 6.77 All American (The CW) 0.2/1 0.68 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.7/3 6.44 9 p.m. Prodigal Son (FOX) 0.7/3 3.13 All Rise (CBS) 0.6/3 5.75 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.2/1 0.55 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.9/5 5.39 Manifest (NBC) 0.7/4 3.70 Bull (CBS) 0.6/4 6.03

“The Bachelor” rebounded from its ratings dip last week, and remained Monday’s primetime winner by a wide margin.

The ABC unscripted series topped Monday’s primetime shows in the adults 18-49 demo with a 1.9 average rating – back up three-tenths from its 1.6 average last Monday and tying its season premiere’s rating from Jan. 6. “The Bachelor” also rose above its season premiere in total viewers, and scored its largest audience of the season so far (6.22 million viewers). At 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” (0.9) rounded out a strong night for ABC by ticking up one-tenth week-to-week.

On FOX, “9-1-1: Lone Star” got off to an OK, if somewhat disappointing, start with its Monday night debut, as the second episode of the Rob Lowe-led spin-off series posted a 0.9 rating with 5.83 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. Not only are those numbers well below how the show’s NFL-boosted series premiere performed Sunday night, they’re also notably lower than the numbers that its parent show, “9-1-1,” is averaging this season (1.4, 6.66 million). Following “Lone Star,” “Prodigal Son” returned from its holiday break with a 0.7 rating, even with its last episode in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” averaged a 1.1 rating across its 2-hour run time, up one-tenth from its 1.0 average a week ago. The competition series also raked in the largest audience of the night yet again (6.97 million viewers). “Manifest” held steady with the same 0.7 rating as its previous episode.

After taking last week off, CBS’ Monday scripted lineup returned with some minor upticks and downticks this week. “The Neighborhood” (0.8) and “Bob Hearts Abishola” (0.7) both returned a tenth below their last ratings. However, it was the opposite story for “All Rise” (0.6), which returned a tenth above its previous outing, while “Bull” matched its 0.6 from 2 weeks ago.

Rounding out the night, the CW’s “All American” and “Black Lightning” returned from the winter break with a pair of 0.2 ratings.

Network averages:

ABC NBC FOX CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.5/7 0.9/4 0.8/4 0.7/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.95 5.88 4.48 6.13 0.62

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.