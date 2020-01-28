Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, January 27, 2020

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.6/7 5.98 America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.1/6 7.32 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) 1.0/5 5.52 The Neighborhood (CBS) – R 0.8/4 5.43 All American (The CW) 0.2/1 0.68 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) – R 0.6/3 4.64 9 p.m. Undercover Boss (CBS) 0.6/3 3.42 Prodigal Son (FOX) 0.6/3 3.17 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.2/1 0.67 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.8/4 5.65 Manifest (NBC) 0.6/4 3.74 Bull (CBS) – R 0.5/3 3.67

It was a steady Monday night for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

The NBC reality-competition series posted a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, matching its rating from a week ago, and continued to rake in the largest audience (7.32 million viewers) of any of the night’s primetime shows. “Manifest,” however, held less steady week-to-week, and ticked down from a 0.7 to a 0.6.

Despite its steady performance, “Got Talent” still placed only second in the night’s 18-49 rankings. It was beaten in the demo, once again, by ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which dropped from its 1.9 rating and 6.26 million viewer audience last week to a 1.6 with 5.98 million viewers this time around. “The Good Doctor” similarly slipped from a 0.9 to a 0.8, but still won the night’s 10 p.m. hour.

On FOX, “9-1-1: Lone Star” (1.0) managed to hold onto its rating from a week ago, pending updates, but the same could not be said for “Prodigal Son” (0.6), which ticked down one-tenth week-to-week. Meanwhile, a new “Undercover Boss,” which was CBS’ only original primetime broadcast, topped the night’s 9 p.m. shows with a 0.6 and a 3.42 million viewer audience.

Rounding out the night, the CW’s “All American” (0.2) and “Black Lightning” (0.2) both stayed even with their last outings.

Network averages:

ABC NBC FOX CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.3/6 1.0/5 0.8/4 0.6/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.87 6.13 4.35 4.04 0.67

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.