Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, November 18, 2019

Note: A local NFL preemption on ABC may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Voice (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.2/5 7.65 The Neighborhood (CBS) 1.0/5 6.55 Dancing with the Stars (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.9/4 7.09 9-1-1 (FOX) – R 0.5/3 2.86 All American (The CW) 0.2/1 0.71 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.8/4 6.09 9 p.m. All Rise (CBS) 0.6/3 5.34 Prodigal Son (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.73 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.2/1 0.60 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.9/4 6.07 Bull (CBS) 0.6/3 5.81 Bluff City Law (NBC) 0.5/3 3.64

Without its usual FOX primetime competition, NBC scored a solo ratings victory Monday night.

“The Voice” won the night with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, matching its rating from a week ago, and raked in the night’s largest audience (7.65 million viewers). “Bluff City Law” followed it with yet another 0.5.

Elsewhere, CBS’ “The Neighborhood” returned from a week off, and rose to new season highs in both the adults 18-49 demo (1.0) and in total viewers (6.55 million). “Bob Hearts Abishola” (0.8) similarly ticked up one-tenth from its last episode, and drew in its largest audience of the season so far (6.09 million). “All Rise” (0.6) and “Bull” (0.6), however, stayed even with their last outings.

On the CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” held steady with another pair of 0.2 ratings. FOX, meanwhile, took the night off and aired only repeats.

Rounding out the night, ABC’s preliminary numbers are likely inflated yet again, due to NFL preemptions in the Los Angeles and Kansas City markets. For now, “Dancing with the Stars” is currently sitting at the same 0.9 rating that it scored last Monday, while “The Good Doctor” (0.9) is up a tenth week-to-week, pending updates.

Network averages:

NBC ABC CBS FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/4 0.9/4 0.7/3 0.5/2 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 6.31 6.75 5.83 2.29 0.66

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.