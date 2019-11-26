Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Monday, November 25, 2019

Note: Local NFL preemptions on ABC and NBC may result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals later today.

The numbers for Monday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Voice (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 1.2/5 7.65 9-1-1 (FOX) 1.2/6 6.11 Dancing with the Stars (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) – F 1.1/5 7.70 The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.7/4 5.93 All American (The CW) 0.2/1 0.72 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.7/3 5.68 9 p.m. Prodigal Son (FOX) 0.7/3 3.12 All Rise (CBS) 0.6/3 5.11 Black Lightning (The CW) 0.2/1 0.66 10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.9/5 6.12 Bull (CBS) 0.6/3 6.00 Bluff City Law (NBC) – F 0.6/3 3.75

“9-1-1” and “The Voice” topped Monday’s primetime ratings once again.

On FOX, “9-1-1” returned from a week off with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, tying for the night’s no. 1 spot in the demo, despite being down a tenth from its last outing. “Prodigal Son” followed it with a 0.7, also down a tenth from its previous episode.

NBC’s “The Voice” tied “9-1-1” with a 1.2 rating of its own, matching its last Monday broadcast. Meanwhile, at 10 p.m., the season finale of “Bluff City Law” scored a 0.6 with 3.75 million viewers, up a bit from its 0.5 rating and 3.52 million viewer audience from a week ago. The numbers for both shows may be subject to some downward adjustment in the finals later today though, thanks to an NFL preemption on the network’s Baltimore station.

ABC’s preliminary numbers this morning will also likely be subject to some downward adjustments in the finals, due to an NFL preemption in the Los Angeles market. So, for now, the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” is currently sitting at a 1.1 rating with 7.7 million viewers, while “The Good Doctor” has a preliminary 0.9 rating and 6.12 million viewer audience.

Elsewhere, it was a night of both upticks and downticks for CBS, starting with “The Neighborhood,” which dropped back down from its season high 1.0 rating last week to a season low 0.7 this time around. “Bob Hearts Abishola” similarly slipped from a 0.8 to a 0.7, while “All Rise” held steady with another 0.6. “Bull” actually managed to tick up from a 0.5 to a 0.6, and was the network’s only show of the night to improve week-to-week.

Rounding out the night, the CW’s “All American” (0.2) and “Black Lightning” (0.2) both stayed even with their ratings from a week ago.

Network averages:

ABC NBC FOX CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/5 1.0/4 1.0/4 0.6/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 7.17 6.35 4.61 5.64 0.69

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.