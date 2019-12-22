Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, December 21, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Dateline (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.6/4 3.83 Young Sheldon (CBS) – R 0.5/4 3.13 College Football (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 0.4/3 2.20 Premier Boxing Champions (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.4/2 1.42 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.3/2 1.77 9 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.2/1 1.51 9:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) – R 0.2/1 1.67 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live! (NBC) – R 0.7/4 3.44 48 Hours (CBS) 0.3/2 2.51

It was an even quieter night in the Saturday primetime ratings than usual this week.

NBC topped its broadcast competition with its 10 p.m. “Saturday Night Live!” rerun scoring a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, putting it on top of the night’s 18-49 rankings. Meanwhile, its 2-hour “Dateline” lead-in was the night’s highest-rated and most-watched original broadcast, with a 0.6 average rating and 3.83 million viewers.

Elsewhere, ABC’s broadcast of the Las Vegas Bowl college football game between Boise State and Washington averaged only a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million viewers. FOX’s broadcast of the Premier Boxing Champions match between Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo scored a low 0.4 rating as well, with 1.42 million viewers.

On CBS, a new “48 Hours” raked in a 0.3 rating and 2.51 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. It was the night’s only other original broadcast.

Network averages:

NBC ABC FOX CBS Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.4/3 0.4/2 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 3.70 2.20 1.42 2.19

In late-night, the Eddie Murphy-hosted edition of “Saturday Night Live!” scored a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.92 million viewers. Not only do those numbers put “SNL” up from the 1.7 rating that the Scarlett Johansson-hosted episode scored the week before, but they make it “SNL’s” highest-rated and most-watched episode since its May 13, 2017 telecast, which was hosted by Melissa McCarthy.

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.