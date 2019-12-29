Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, December 28, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Dateline (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.4/2 3.19 Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) (8-9:30 p.m.) – R 0.3/2 1.87 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) – R 0.2/1 2.29 9-1-1 (FOX) – R 0.2/1 1.11 9 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.01 The Resident (FOX) – R 0.2/1 1.01 9:30 p.m. The Conners (ABC) – R 0.2/1 1.32 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live! (NBC) – R 0.4/2 2.48 20/20 (ABC) 0.3/2 2.36 The Faces of Family Separation (CBS) – S 0.2/1 1.35

NBC topped a rerun-heavy edition of the Saturday primetime ratings this week.

The network’s 2-hour “Dateline” led the night with a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 3.19 million viewers. The “Saturday Night Live!” rerun that followed it scored a 0.4 as well.

Elsewhere, CBS’ “The Faces of Family Separation” special raked in only a 0.2 rating and 1.35 million viewers, despite one of the night’s only other original broadcasts. ABC’s “20/20” performed just a little bit better than its 10 p.m. CBS competition, with a 0.3 rating and 2.36 million viewers. The rest of the night’s primetime shows were all repeats.

Network averages:

NBC ABC CBS FOX Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.4/2 0.3/1 0.2/1 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.95 1.94 1.88 1.06

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.