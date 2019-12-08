Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, December 7, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. College Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 3.3/17 12.49 Bull (CBS) – R 0.9/5 3.83 College Football (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 0.8/5 3.73 The Voice (NBC) – R 0.2/1 1.63 9 p.m. Dateline (NBC) 0.4/2 2.49 48 Hours (CBS) 0.4/2 2.46 10 p.m. 48 Hours (CBS) 0.5/3 3.29 Saturday Night Live (NBC) – R 0.4/2 2.27

FOX stayed on top of the Saturday primetime ratings this week.

The network’s broadcast of the Big Ten Championship NCAA game between Ohio State and Wisconsin averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.49 million viewers, topping any of the night’s other primetime shows in both measures. ABC’s broadcast of the ACC Championship game between Virginia and Clemson scored lower – averaging a 0.8 rating and 3.73 million viewers.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Saturday night edition of “Dateline” scored a 0.4 with 2.49 million viewers, while back-to-back episodes of “48 Hours” posted 0.4 and 0.5 ratings throughout the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours on CBS. The rest of the night’s broadcasts were all repeats.

Network averages:

FOX ABC CBS NBC Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.3/17 0.9/5 0.6/3 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 12.49 3.73 3.20 2.13

In late-night, the Jennifer Lopez-hosted edition of “Saturday Night Live!” posted a 4.2 rating in the 44 local metered markets, and a 1.7 in adults 18-49. That puts “SNL” back down just a bit from the 4.3 and 2.0 ratings that the show’s Will Ferrell-hosted episode scored on Nov. 23.

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

