Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, December 14, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS) – R 0.6/4 3.06 The Masked Singer (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.3/2 1.66 The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.3/2 1.38 How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (NBC) – R 0.2/1 1.35 8:30 p.m. DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (NBC) – R 0.3/2 1.44 9 p.m. Frosty the Snowman (CBS) – R 0.6/4 3.06 Dateline (NBC) – R 0.4/2 2.49 9:30 p.m. Frosty Returns (CBS) – R 0.4/3 2.31 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live (NBC) – R 0.4/3 2.26 48 Hours (CBS) – R 0.3/2 2.42 20/20 (ABC) – R 0.3/2 1.70

Without any major sporting events on primetime, FOX was toppled from its spot at the top of the Saturday broadcast ratings.

Instead, CBS found itself leading the other networks, mostly due to both “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” scoring a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 with 3.06 million viewers. Both shows not only won the coveted 18-49 demo, they were also tied for most-watched overall program of the night. “Frosty Returns” had a bit of a fall-off from its lead-ins, with a 0.4 and 2.31 million viewers, and this was followed by a rerun of “48 Hours” at 0.3. The latter show was down from the 0.4 and 0.5 it scored last week.

NBC attempted to compete with CBS’ holiday specials, but had little success. “How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming” posted a 0.2 with 1.35 million viewers, while “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” fared a bit better at 0.3 with 1.44 million viewers. The rest of the night’s broadcasts consisted solely of repeats.

Network averages:

CBS NBC FOX ABC Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.5/3 0.3/2 0.3/2 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 2.71 1.89 1.66 1.16

In late-night, the Scarlett Johansson-hosted edition of “Saturday Night Live!” posted a 4.0 rating in the 44 local metered markets, and a 1.7 in adults 18-49. This was just a notch lower than the Jennifer Lopez-hosted episode last week with its 4.2 and 1.7.

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.