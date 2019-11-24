Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, November 23, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. College Football (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 0.8/4 3.24 College Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 0.7/4 3.01 The Neighborhood (CBS) – R 0.3/2 2.24 The Voice (NBC) – R 0.3/2 2.07 8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.07 9 p.m. Dateline (NBC) 0.5/3 2.79 NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – R 0.3/2 2.35 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live (NBC) – R 0.5/3 2.56 48 Hours (CBS) 0.4/2 3.14

ABC stayed on top of the Saturday primetime ratings this weekend.

The network’s broadcast of the Oregon vs. Arizona State college football game led the night’s primetime shows, with a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.24 million viewers. Those numbers were enough to make it the night’s highest-rated and most-watched broadcast, despite being down quite a bit from the Oklahoma vs. Baylor game (1.8, 6.43 million) that ABC won last Saturday with.

Elsewhere, FOX followed closely behind ABC, with its broadcast of the night’s TCU vs. Oklahoma NCAA game raking in a 0.7 rating and 3.01 million viewers.

Outside of sports, a new “Dateline” scored a 0.5 at 10 p.m. on NBC, on par with its previous Saturday broadcasts this fall. Meanwhile, CBS’ “48 Hours” scored the same 0.4 rating that it did a week ago.

Network averages:

ABC FOX NBC CBS Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.4/2 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 3.24 3.01 2.48 2.55

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

