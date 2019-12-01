Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Saturday, November 30, 2019

The numbers for Saturday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. College Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 1.4/7 5.36 Robbie the Reindeer (CBS) – S 0.5/3 2.30 College Football (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 0.5/2 1.98 It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC) (8-11 p.m.) – S 0.3/2 2.84 9 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus (CBS) – S 0.4/2 1.78 10 p.m. 48 Hours (CBS) 0.5/3 3.27

FOX toppled ABC from the top of the Saturday primetime ratings this week.

The network’s broadcast of the Colorado Buffaloes going to battle against the Utah Utes scored a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, drawing 5.36 million viewers. This was not only enough to propel FOX to the top performance of the night, it was also a good deal stronger than the Oregon vs. Arizona State game on ABC at the top of last week, which scored a 0.8 in the demo and drew 3.24 million viewers.

ABC’s performance this week was noticeably weaker, as the Oklahoma Sooners faced off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a 0.5 rating and 2.84 million-strong viewership. The game also did not compare favorably against the second place game from last week, when TCU played Oklahoma for a 0.7 with 3.01 million viewers.

On NBC, an airing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” occupied the network’s entire primetime programming to score an average of a 0.3 across its three hours. NBC, on the other hand, started the night off with “Robbie the Reindeer” at 0.5, an improvement over the 0.4 the special scored last year. This was followed in turn by “The Story of Santa Claus” at 0.4, matching with its previous performance, and then an episode of “48 Hours” at 0.5. The latter show was up one-tenth of a point week-to-week.

Network averages:

FOX CBS ABC NBC Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.4/7 0.5/3 0.5/2 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 5.36 2.45 1.98 2.84

