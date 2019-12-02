Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Note: Live NFL broadcasts on NBC and CBS will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (CBS) 4.5/20 18.78 Football Night in America (NBC) 2.5/11 9.52 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) – R 0.8/4 5.48 The Simpsons (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.40 7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.9/9 12.29 Bob’s Burgers (FOX) – R 0.5/3 1.40 8 p.m. SNF Pregame (NBC) (8-8:15 p.m.) 4.6/19 16.45 Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (ABC) – R 0.7/3 3.12 The Simpsons (FOX) 0.7/3 2.04 Batwoman (The CW) 0.3/1 1.01 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:15-11 p.m.) 5.5/24 18.92 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.0/5 8.14 Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (FOX) – R 0.5/2 1.43 9 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) 0.6/3 2.96 Bob’s Burgers (FOX) 0.6/3 1.60 Supergirl (The CW) 0.2/1 0.88 9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.7/3 6.19 Family Guy (FOX) – R 0.6/3 1.53 10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC) 0.5/2 3.33 10:30 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS) 0.4/2 4.21

After taking a week off, ABC’s “The Rookie” and “Shark Tank” returned with steady ratings Sunday night.

At 9 p.m., “Shark Tank” scored the same 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 as its most recent episode. “The Rookie” (0.5) also matched its last outing in the 18-49 demo, while ABC’s broadcast of the “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” Christmas special raked in a 0.7 rating and 3.12 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. The CW’s “Batwoman” (0.3) and “Supergirl” (0.2) returned from a week off as well, and similarly stayed even with their previous episodes.

Elsewhere, FOX’s “The Simpsons” (0.7) and “Bob’s Burgers” (0.6) both predictably dropped from their NFL-boosted ratings last week. The network also aired its “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” special in place of “Bless the Harts” this week, and scored a 0.5 with 1.43 million viewers in the 8:30 p.m. time slot. “Family Guy” took the week off.

On CBS, back-to-back episodes of “60 Minutes” benefitted from the network’s late-afternoon NFL overrun, and posted 1.9 and 1.0 ratings from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles” followed “60 Minutes” with another 0.7, and “Madam Secretary” (0.4) similarly held steady week-to-week.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” coverage maintained its dominance over the night’s other primetime shows, with the network’s broadcast of the New England vs. Houston game averaging a 5.5 rating and 18.92 million viewers. That puts the game notably up from the 4.8 rating and 17.33 million viewer audience that last week’s “SNF” broadcast scored for the network in the preliminary ratings.

Network averages:

NBC CBS ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 4.7/20 1.5/7 0.6/3 0.6/3 0.3/1 Total Viewers (millions) 16.26 9.53 3.72 1.57 0.95

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.