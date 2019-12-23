Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Note: Live NFL broadcasts on NBC and FOX will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (FOX) 5.5/28 21.27 Football Night in America (NBC) 1.5/8 6.37 60 Minutes (CBS) 0.6/4 6.05 I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! (ABC) – R 0.3/2 2.32 7:30 p.m. The OT (FOX) 3.7/19 13.61 8 p.m. SNF Pregame (NBC) (8-8:30 p.m.) 3.2/16 12.63 The Masked Singer (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) – R 1.2/6 4.10 The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza (CBS) – S 0.7/4 5.41 Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) 0.4/2 2.41 The Christmas Caroler Challenge (The CW) 0.1/0 0.51 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:30-11 p.m.) 4.0/19 14.53 9 p.m. The Year: 2019 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) – S 0.4/2 2.86 A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel (CBS) – S 0.3/1 2.35 The Christmas Caroler Challenge (The CW) 0.1/0 0.45 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.23

On a relatively quiet Sunday night, CBS’ “The Price is Right at Night” holiday special put up pretty good numbers in this morning’s preliminary ratings.

The CBS special ranked as the night’s no. 1 non-sports broadcast with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 5.41 million viewers. “60 Minutes,” meanwhile, slipped from the 0.7 rating that it scored last Sunday to a 0.6 this time around, with 6.05 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the network’s annual “A Home for the Holidays” special raked in a 0.3 rating with 2.35 million viewers.

Elsewhere, NBC’s broadcast of the “Sunday Night Football” game between Kansas City and Chicago predictably topped the night’s primetime shows with a 4.0 rating and 14.53 million viewers. Pending updates, those numbers put the game down a bit from the 4.4 rating and 15.78 million viewer audience that NBC’s “SNF” broadcast scored in last week’s preliminary ratings.

On ABC, the “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” holiday special kicked off the night for the network with a 0.3 rating, while a new episode of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” posted the same 0.4 as its last outing. The network’s annual 2-hour news special, “The Year,” averaged a 0.4 and 2.86 million viewers.

Rounding out the night, back-to-back installments of the CW’s “Christmas Caroler Challenge” grabbed the same pair of 0.1 ratings as its premiere episodes did a week ago.

Network averages:

NBC FOX CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.2/16 2.4/12 0.5/2 0.4/2 0.1/0 Total Viewers (millions) 12.25 8.55 4.01 2.61 0.48

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.