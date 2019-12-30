Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Note: Live NFL broadcasts on NBC, CBS, and FOX will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (FOX) 3.9/18 15.15 Football Night in America (NBC) 2.7/12 11.17 NFL Overrun (CBS) 2.4/11 11.51 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) – R 0.6/3 4.00 7:30 p.m. The OT (FOX) 3.0/13 10.99 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.1/6 7.61 8 p.m. SNF Pregame (NBC) (8-8:30 p.m.) 5.2/23 19.56 Flirty Dancing (FOX) – P 0.9/4 3.17 Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.73 Batwoman (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.57 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:30-11 p.m.) 4.8/22 17.35 The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.15 9 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.26 Bless the Harts (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.33 The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.3/2 2.47 Supergirl (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.48 9:30 p.m. Family Guy (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.20 Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.3/2 2.20 10 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.07 Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.2/1 2.06 10:30 p.m. All Rise (CBS) – R 0.2/1 1.93

“Flirty Dancing” got off to an OK start in the Sunday primetime ratings this week.

At 8 p.m., the premiere of the new FOX unscripted series raked in a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, with 3.17 million viewers. While that gives it one of the better series premieres of the season so far, the show did drop quite a bit from the NFL-boosted 3.0 rating that its “OT” lead-in scored.

Similar to FOX, CBS’ primetime numbers this morning are likely a little inflated by the network’s late-afternoon NFL overrun. So pending updates, a new “60 Minutes,” which was also CBS’ only original broadcast of the night, is currently sitting at a 1.1 preliminary rating, with 7.61 million viewers.

Elsewhere, NBC’s broadcast of the San Francisco vs. Seattle “Sunday Night Football” game averaged a 4.8 rating and 17.35 million viewers in this morning’s preliminary numbers. Those numbers are enough to put the game above even the 4.6 final rating and 17.03 million viewer audience that last week’s “SNF” broadcast eventually adjusted up to in the finals.

Network averages:

NBC FOX CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 4.3/20 1.6/7 0.8/3 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 16.08 5.84 4.82 2.77 0.52

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.