Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Note: Live NFL broadcasts on NBC and CBS will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (CBS) 6.4/22 26.92 Football Night in America (NBC) 2.3/10 8.81 2019 Miss Universe (FOX) (7-10 p.m.) – S 0.9/4 3.82 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.7/3 4.89 7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS) 3.3/16 16.52 8 p.m. SNF Pregame (NBC) (8-8:15 p.m.) 4.1/17 14.27 AFV: America, This is You (ABC) – S 0.6/3 3.99 Supergirl (The CW) 0.6/3 1.67 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:15-11 p.m.) 4.1/19 13.57 God Friended Me (CBS) 1.0/5 7.82 9 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) 0.4/2 2.64 Crisis Aftermath (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.70 9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.7/4 6.42 10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC) 0.6/3 3.67 10:30 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS) – F 0.5/3 5.33

Unsurprisingly, the first part of the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” DC crossover event carried “Supergirl” to new highs in Sunday night’s primetime ratings.

At 8 p.m., “Supergirl” rose to new season highs in both the adults 18-49 demo and in total viewers, with its crossover episode scoring a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 1.67 million viewers. The highs from “Supergirl” were not continued by the network’s “Crisis Aftermath” special, which posted only a 0.2 rating and 695,000 viewers in the 9 p.m. hour.

Elsewhere, CBS’ primetime shows were, once again, delayed by a late-afternoon NFL overrun, with “60 Minutes” starting around 7:45 p.m. So, pending updates, “60 Minutes” is sitting high with a 3.3 rating, and “God Friended Me” (1.0) is similarly up quite a bit from its more recent episodes. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” however, is down a tenth from its 0.8 last Sunday, while the series finale of “Madam Secretary” posted a 0.5 rating in this morning’s preliminary numbers, matching its rating from a week ago.

On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” kicked off the night for the network with a 0.7 rating, and the network’s “AFV: America, This is You” special followed it with a 0.6 and 3.99 million viewers. Pushed to the 9 p.m. time slot, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” returned from its 2-week break with a series low 0.4 rating. “The Rookie” capped off the night for ABC with a 0.6, up a tenth from its 0.5 a week ago.

FOX’s broadcast of the 2019 Miss Universe competition averaged a 0.9 rating and 3.82 million viewers across its 3-hour run time, which puts it a bit below the 1.1 rating and 4.26 million viewer audience that the 2018 competition scored last year. Meanwhile, NBC’s broadcast of the Rams vs. Seahawks “Sunday Night Football” game averaged a 4.1 rating and 13.57 million viewers, down from “SNF’s” preliminary numbers (5.5, 18.92 million) last week.

Network averages:

NBC CBS FOX ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.7/17 2.1/9 0.9/4 0.6/3 0.4/2 Total Viewers (millions) 12.47 11.72 3.82 3.80 1.18

