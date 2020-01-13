Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, January 12, 2020

Note: A live NFL broadcast on FOX will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Football (FOX) (7-10 p.m.) 8.6/34 29.93 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.5/6 10.11 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.7/3 4.32 America’s Got Talent (NBC) (7-9 p.m.) – R 0.4/2 2.13 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (The CW) (7-10 p.m.) – S 0.2/1 1.19 8 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS) 0.8/3 6.17 Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) 0.5/2 2.88 9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.8/4 6.30 Shark Tank (ABC) 0.5/3 2.78 Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) – R 0.4/2 1.91 10 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (FOX) 2.7/14 8.72 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.20 Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.5/3 2.63 Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) – R 0.5/3 2.37 10:30 p.m. Bless the Harts (FOX) – F 1.3/7 3.97

Once again, the Sunday primetime ratings were, unsurprisingly, topped by a live NFL broadcast.

FOX’s broadcast of the Seahawks vs. Packers NFL playoff game easily beat any of the night’s other primetime shows – averaging a massive 8.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo with 29.93 million viewers. At 10 p.m., a new episode of “Bob’s Burgers” was predictably lifted by the NFL game to new season highs in both the 18-49 demo (2.7 rating) and in total viewers ( 8.72 million). The season finale of “Bless the Harts” similarly hit new series highs (1.3, 3.97 million).

Elsewhere, CBS’ “60 Minutes” raked in a high 1.5 rating and a 10.11 million viewer audience in the 7 p.m. hour, following the network’s late-afternoon NFL broadcast. At 8 p.m., “God Friended Me” posted an impressive week-to-week uptick, and climbed up from its low 0.4 rating last Sunday to a solid 0.8 this time around. “NCIS: Los Angeles” also managed to tick up from a 0.5 to a 0.8.

On ABC, both “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.7) and “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (0.5) matched their ratings from a week ago. The same could not be said for “Shark Tank,” which slipped one-tenth to a 0.5.

Rounding out the night, the CW’s broadcast of this year’s “Critics’ Choice Awards” averaged a 0.2 rating with 1.19 million viewers – down from the 0.3 rating and 1.53 million viewers that last year’s broadcast averaged.

Network averages:

FOX CBS ABC NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 7.0/25 0.9/4 0.6/3 0.4/2 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 24.03 6.70 3.15 2.14 1.19

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.