Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Note: Live NFL broadcasts on NBC and CBS will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks in the finals.

The numbers for Sunday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (FOX) 6.9/30 25.96 Football Night in America (NBC) 2.6/11 9.47 60 Minutes (CBS) 0.7/3 7.68 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.8/4 5.19 7:30 p.m. The OT (FOX) 4.0/17 13.81 8 p.m. SNF Pregame (NBC) (8-8:15 p.m.) 4.6/19 16.44 The Simpsons (FOX) 1.8/8 5.45 2019 American Music Awards (ABC) (8-11 p.m.) 1.7/8 6.73 God Friended Me (CBS) 0.6/2 5.93 Batwoman (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.57 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:15-11 p.m.) 4.8/21 17.33 Bless the Harts (FOX) 1.0/4 2.70 9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (FOX) 0.9/4 2.29 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.6/3 6.29 Supergirl (The CW) – R 0.1/0 0.41 9:30 p.m. Family Guy (FOX) 0.9/4 2.29 10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS) 0.4/2 4.34

The American Music Awards are slightly down from their 2018 ratings performance.

Pending updates, ABC’s broadcast of the annual awards show ticked down one-tenth in the adults 18-49 demo year-to-year, from its 2018 show’s 1.8 rating to a 1.7 this time around, which marks a new all-time low for the awards show in the demo. Despite that 18-49 downtick, the AMAs were actually up a little in total viewers, with its 6.73 million viewer audience topping last year’s 6.59 million.

Elsewhere, without the help of a late-afternoon NFL overrun, CBS’ primetime shows took their usual hits Sunday night. “60 Minutes” (0.7), “God Friended Me” (0.6), and “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.6) were all steady with their last, non-NFL-boosted broadcasts. “Madam Secretary” (0.4) is up one-tenth.

It was the opposite story for FOX, as an NFL overrun helped lift the network’s primetime ratings yet again. “The Simpsons” scored the same 1.8 rating as its last NFL-boosted episode, and “Family Guy” (0.9) stayed similarly steady. Meanwhile, “Bless the Harts” (1.0) and “Bob’s Burgers” (0.9) both ticked up a little from their ratings 2 weeks ago.

On NBC, the “Sunday Night Football” game between Green Bay and San Francisco averaged a 4.8 rating and 17.33 million viewers, pending updates. That puts “SNF” back up a bit from at least the preliminary numbers for last week’s game (4.3, 14.06 million).

Network averages:

NBC FOX ABC CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 4.2/19 2.6/11 1.5/7 0.6/3 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 15.03 8.75 6.35 6.06 0.49

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.