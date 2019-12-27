Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, December 26, 2019

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS) – R 0.5/3 5.29 Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC) – R 0.5/3 3.05 Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (ABC) – R 0.5/3 2.93 9-1-1 (FOX) – R 0.4/2 2.20 iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.79 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.80 9 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) – R 0.5/3 3.53 The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 2.74 Mom (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.71 The Moodys (FOX) – R 0.2/1 0.98 Legacies (The CW) – R 0.1/0 0.43 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.25 10 p.m. Evil (CBS) – R 0.3/2 1.96

Coming off the Christmas holiday Wednesday night, Thursday’s primetime lineup was predictably rerun-heavy this week.

ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition” was the night’s only original broadcast, and it not only scored the same 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 as its episode last week, but it also tied for the night’s demo win. At 8 p.m., “The Great American Baking Show’s” lead-in was the network’s annual broadcast of the “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” holiday special, which scored a 0.5 rating as well.

Meanwhile, it was CBS’ 8 p.m. “Young Sheldon” that scored the night’s largest primetime audience (5.29 million viewers).

Network averages:

NBC ABC CBS FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.4/2 0.3/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 3.37 2.80 3.60 1.59 0.61

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.