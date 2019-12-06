Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, December 5, 2019

Note: NBC’s live NFL broadcast may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals next week.

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Thursday Night Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 3.7/18 13.64 Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.1/6 8.39 A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC) – R 1.0/5 4.95 Saturday Night Live (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.6/3 3.13 Supernatural (The CW) 0.3/2 1.07 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) 0.8/4 5.83 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) 0.8/4 5.98 Same Time, Next Christmas (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) – S 0.6/3 3.71 Legacies (The CW) 0.3/2 0.86 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 0.6/3 4.69 10 p.m. Evil (CBS) 0.5/3 3.35 Making It (NBC) 0.4/2 1.70

Back-to-back holiday specials produced mixed results for ABC in this week’s Thursday primetime ratings.

At 8 p.m., the network’s annual broadcast of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” special raked in a solid 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 with 4.95 million viewers. It was followed by the premiere of the new holiday movie, “Same Time, Next Christmas,” which averaged only a 0.6 rating and 3.71 million viewers across its 2-hour run time.

Elsewhere, NBC’s annual “Saturday Night Live!” Christmas special scored a 0.6 with 3.13 million viewers, while “Making It” grabbed a 0.4 rating, down a tenth from the three straight 0.5s its previous episodes posted this week.

The night produced better results for the CW, as “Supernatural” (0.3) returned up one-tenth from its last episode, and “Legacies” stayed even with another 0.3. Similarly, CBS’ “Young Sheldon” (1.1) and “The Unicorn” (0.8) returned from a week off, both up a tenth from their previous outings. Meanwhile, “Mom” (0.8), “Carol’s Second Act” (0.6), and “Evil” (0.5) all held steady.

On NBC, the “Thursday Night Football” game between Dallas and Chicago topped the night, averaging a 3.7 rating and 13.64 million viewers, pending updates. Those numbers were more than enough to put the “TNF” broadcast ahead of the night’s other primetime shows, but the game is quite a bit below the 5.1 rating and 17.68 million viewer audience that last week’s “TNF” game preliminarily scored.

Network averages:

FOX ABC CBS NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.7/18 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.5/3 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 13.64 4.12 5.26 2.65 0.96

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.