Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Note: FOX’s live NFL broadcast may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals next week.

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Thursday Night Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 2.5/13 9.02 Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.0/6 8.21 Ellen’s Night of Giveaways (NBC) 1.0/5 5.89 Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC) – R 0.6/4 3.27 Supernatural (The CW) 0.3/1 1.11 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) 0.7/4 5.62 Toy Story that Time Forgot (ABC) – R 0.6/3 2.64 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) 0.7/4 6.19 Superstore (NBC) 0.6/3 2.83 The Great American Baking Show (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.5/3 2.88 Legacies (The CW) 0.3/2 0.93 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 0.6/3 5.00 Perfect Harmony (NBC) – R 0.4/2 1.80 10 p.m. Evil (CBS) 0.5/3 3.63 A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC) 0.3/2 1.68

The holiday season continued to inject a bit of volatility in this week’s Thursday primetime ratings.

ABC was the biggest victim of the night’s mixed results, with their entire schedule revolving around holiday programming. The network began its night with “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” which scored a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and drew 3.27 million viewers. This was down noticeably from the special’s score last year, when it received a 0.9 with 4.01 million viewers. ABC then followed this with “Toy Story That Time Forgot” at another 0.6, and closed the night with a holiday edition of “The Great American Baking Show” at 0.5. The latter show was down a notch from the 0.6 it picked up last year.

To a lesser extent, NBC suffered some of the same uncertainty. “Ellen’s Night of Giveaways” was not a good indicator of that, however, pulling out of the gate with a strong 1.0 rating and 5.89 million viewers. The episode of “Superstore” which followed in its wake posted a 0.6, down from the 0.7 of its last new episode (which aired in a different timeslot), while a “Perfect Harmony” rerun netted an unsurprising 0.4. The network concluded its broadcasts for the night with a repeat of “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” at 0.3.

The best performance of the night came from “Thursday Night Football,” of course, as FOX’s airing of the Baltimore Ravens facing off against the New York Jets scored a 2.5 rating in the demo with 9.02 million viewing. Despite its strength, however, this was significantly lower than NBC’s broadcast of the Dallas vs. Chicago game last week, which scored a 3.7 rating with 13.64 million viewers.

Unlike the other networks, CBS aired its usual Thursday lineup, starting with “Young Sheldon” as it dropped from 1.1 to 1.0. Even with that decrease, it was still the most-watched non-sports broadcast of the night. On its tail, then, were both “The Unicorn” and “Mom,” as they each suffered their own slips from 0.8 to 0.7. “Carol’s Second Act,” on the other hand, continued at 0.6, as did “Evil” at 0.5.

Over on the CW, new episodes of both “Supernatural” and “Legacies” were even at 0.3.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 2.5/13 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.6/3 0.3/1 Total Viewers (millions) 9.02 5.73 3.05 2.92 1.02

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

