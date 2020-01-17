Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, January 16, 2020

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.0/6 8.80 Last Man Standing (FOX) 0.8/4 4.75 Superstore (NBC) 0.6/4 2.66 mixed-ish (ABC) – R 0.5/3 2.84 Supernatural (The CW) 0.3/2 1.15 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) 0.6/3 5.70 The Good Place (NBC) 0.5/3 1.93 black-ish (ABC) – R 0.4/3 2.31 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) 0.7/4 6.27 The Last Days of Richard Pryor (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) – S 0.6/4 3.79 Deputy (FOX) 0.6/4 3.59 Will & Grace (NBC) 0.4/2 2.11 Legacies (The CW) 0.2/1 0.72 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 0.6/3 4.98 Perfect Harmony (NBC) 0.3/2 1.34 10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 0.6/4 3.59 Evil (CBS) 0.5/3 3.31

“Young Sheldon” led the Thursday primetime ratings this week, giving CBS the night’s highest-rated and most-watched broadcast.

“Sheldon” topped its primetime competition in the adults 18-49 demo with a 1.0 rating, matching its rating from a week ago, and raked in the largest audience of the night (8.8 million viewers). Similar to “Sheldon,” both “The Unicorn” (0.6) and “Carol’s Second Act” (0.6) scored the same ratings as their last episodes, but the same could not be said for “Mom,” which slipped from a 0.8 to a 0.7. At 10 p.m., “Evil” (0.5) managed to tick up one-tenth from its 0.4 rating last week.

Elsewhere, FOX’s “Last Man Standing” held steady week-to-week, and averaged the same 0.8 rating in the 8 p.m. hour that it did last Thursday – making it the night’s no. 2 show in the 18-49 demo. “Deputy,” however, ticked down from a 0.7 to a 0.6.

On NBC, “Superstore” (0.6), “The Good Place” (0.5), “Will & Grace” (0.4), “Perfect Harmony” (0.3), and “Law & Order: SVU” (0.6) all dipped one-tenth from their ratings a week ago. Meanwhile, the CW’s “Supernatural” and “Legacies” returned from their midseason breaks with 0.3 and 0.2 ratings, respectively.

Rounding out the night, a 2-hour “Last Days of Richard Pryor” special, which was ABC’s only original primetime broadcast, averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.79 million viewers.

Network averages:

FOX CBS ABC NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.6/4 0.6/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 4.17 5.39 3.38 2.54 0.94

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.