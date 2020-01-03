Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, January 2, 2020

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (ABC) – S 0.9/5 7.81 Last Man Standing (FOX) – P 0.9/5 5.19 Young Sheldon (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.58 Superstore (NBC) – R 0.4/2 2.01 Supernatural (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.63 8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.58 Superstore (NBC) – R 0.3/2 1.40 9 p.m. Deputy (FOX) – P 0.7/4 4.65 The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) – F 0.6/3 3.55 Mom (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.18 The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC) – S 0.3/1 1.68 Legacies (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.48 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.4/3 3.30 10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) – R 0.3/2 2.18 Evil (CBS) – R 0.2/1 1.84

A night of premieres carried FOX to a Thursday primetime ratings win this week.

The hour-long season 8 premiere of “Last Man Standing” kicked off the night for FOX with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 5.19 million viewers, which puts the premiere on par with how the show was performing throughout the tail end of its seventh season last year, when it was still airing on Friday nights.

“Last Man Standing’s” return was followed by the series premiere of “Deputy,” which scored a 0.7 rating and 4.65 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour. That 0.7 rating doesn’t leave “Deputy” with much space to decline in the coming weeks, before it enters into dangerous territory in the 18-49 demo. However, the premiere’s 4.65 million viewer audience is the largest of any of FOX’s series premieres so far this season.

Combined, the two premieres gave FOX the night’s highest adults 18-49 average of any of the networks.

Elsewhere, ABC generated some strong numbers from its “What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show” news special, as the 8 p.m. broadcast earned a 0.9 rating, tying with “Last Man Standing” for the night’s demo win, while raking in the night’s largest audience (7.81 million viewers). The “Jeopardy” special was followed by the 2-hour finale of “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition,” which averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.55 million viewers, up a bit from its penultimate episode’s 0.5 rating and 2.75 million viewer audience last week.

On NBC, a “Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU” special posted a 0.3 rating with 1.68 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour. It was NBC’s only original broadcast of the night. Meanwhile, both CBS and the CW took the entire night off, airing only repeats.

Network averages:

FOX ABC CBS NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.8/4 0.7/3 0.4/2 0.3/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 4.92 4.97 3.39 1.86 0.55

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.